Vicious Stabbing in Canada Leaves 10 Dead

One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, is still at large.

A manhunt is underway after a mass stabbing that left at least 10 dead and 18 injured in and around an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan, Canada on Sunday.

Police first received a report of a stabbing in the remote community of the James Smith Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m. local time. More reports followed swiftly, and over the next few hours it became clear that major event had occurred, with attacks in 13 locations.

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino urged residents not to go outside, tweeting: “To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe.”

One of the two suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead in a “heavily-grassed area” near a house on Monday. His cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but his wounds aren’t believed to have been self-inflicted. The other suspect, Damien’s brother 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is still at large. He’s thought to be injured, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still dangerous.

“His injuries, we can’t confirm those injuries, but we do have strong reason to believe that he has sustained some injuries. We’re not exactly sure what those injuries are,” Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.

Myles Sanderson is described as 185cm (6ft-1in) tall, weighing 109kg (240lb) with brown hair and brown eyes. He reportedly has an extensive criminal record, including property crimes and crimes against the person. Blackmore warned members of the public to keep their distance if they come across him.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he’s keeping close tabs on the situation and has urged the public to heed advice from authorities. “My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who’ve lost loved ones, and with those who are injured. This kind of violence or any kind of violence has no place in our country,” Trudeau said in a press conference Monday.

“Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish – we’ll be there for each other, be there for our neighbors, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that, and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time.”

“The priority is keeping you and your loved ones safe,” he added.

Earlier in the day, before Damien Sanderson’s body was discovered, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police urged people to remain vigilant. “The RCMP continued through the night, and this morning we continue to use every available resource to address both the crime scenes and the efforts to locate these two individuals. Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson have both been charged with first-degree murder,” Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore tweeted in an update on the investigation. “They are wanted men.”