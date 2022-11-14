University of Virginia Shooter Still at Large

Share

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is a student at the school.

The University of Virginia’s main Charlottesville campus has been advised to shelter in place after a shooter killed three people and wounded two more on Sunday night. The violence occurred at around 10.30 pm.

What we know about the suspect

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is a student at the school. He’s still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous. According to descriptions, he was most recently seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with a VA license plate number TWX3580.

Jones appears on the university’s athletics website listed as a freshman football player in 2018. His height is recorded as 5’9, and his weight at 195 lbs.

The latest from university leadership

According to a statement posted to Twitter by the university’s President Jim Ryan, multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find him. The two wounded victims, who, like the dead, are yet to be named, are receiving medical care.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everybody in our community, and we have canceled classes for today.”

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds,” he added.

In an email to the student body that’s been posted to Twitter, UVA vice president and chief student affairs officer Robyn S. Hadley told students to “take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active.”

“We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening,” she said. “I am on grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with the University leadership and the UPD.” She advised students to rely on university communications for the most up-to-date information.

Support for students

President Ryan stressed in his public statement that there is counseling and psychological support available for students and that only designated essential employees should report to work for Monday. He said that anyone who needs more information, or advice on how to establish contact with family members on the ground, should call the UVA emergency hotline at 877-685-4836.