Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Accuses Russia of Genocide

New images of civilian killings are sparking international outrage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just made his most sweeping accusation against Russia yet. During a Sunday morning interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, Zelensky denounced Russia for committing genocide.

“We are the citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of [the] Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated,” Zelensky said through a translator.

He also pointed to reports of civilian massacres on the outskirts of Kyiv, and shared images of what appeared to be at least one mass grave and bodies covering the streets.

We break down these gruesome findings and how they are sparking new calls for an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What happened?

In the wake of retreating Russian troops, officials and journalists alike have reported finding bodies of civilians in Bucha — including some with their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds to the head. In fact, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk said in an interview with the Washington Post that roughly 270 local residents were found buried in mass graves, and Associated Press journalists reported seeing at least 21 bodies lining the streets.

But Bucha isn’t the only city in the Kyiv region reporting these discoveries: around 410 people have been found dead in surrounding towns, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova. Other Ukrainian officials have spoken up, including Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, who compared the killings to a “scene from a horror movie.”

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry has denied committing any of this violence, calling the allegations and reports “fake.” It also claimed, without evidence, that Ukrainian shelling was responsible for civilian casualties in the area.

What’s being done about these reports?

Ukrainian officials are requesting that the International Criminal Court (ICC) launch an investigation into the mass graves in Bucha and to prosecute those who are responsible.

The latest accounts of civilian deaths are also renewing calls for a war crimes investigation against Russia. In a tweet on Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the alleged atrocities in Ukraine “abhorrent,” and backed efforts to look into these reports. Similarly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the images of dead Ukrainians found in Bucha a “punch in the gut,” and vowed to make sure that those who are responsible are held accountable.

These remarks come as the International Criminal Court investigates Russia over allegations of war crimes, and genocide after an unprecedented number of countries backed the move. While Zelensky has already called certain acts of Russian aggression — including the shelling of a children’s hospital and maternity ward — as proof of genocide, these kinds of cases have been historically difficult to prosecute. According to the UN, prosecutors must prove that Russia was intentionally targeting civilians, and this could explain why authorities in connection with the ICC were in Bucha gathering evidence.

Will this lead to more sanctions?

In wake of this news, Ukraine is calling for tougher financial penalties against Russia, including a ban on all gas from the country.

“Not a penny should go to Russia anymore. That’s bloody money used to slaughter people. The gas and oil embargo must come immediately,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Some countries are already heeding these calls: Both Germany and France’s foreign ministers are both openly urging the European Union to implement tougher sanctions on Russian exports, according to the Financial Times. Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas also chimed in with his support, saying “we need a 5th round of strong E.U. sanctions as soon as possible.”

As for the U.S., President Biden is reported to be weighing stepping up its retaliatory measures against Russia. Though details at this point remain unclear, Blinken said in an interview with CNN that the Biden administration is currently working with European allies and considering new Russian sanctions “every single day.”