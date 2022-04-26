This SCOTUS Case Pits Coach Against Players In A Battle For Religious Freedom

Share

The court must decide who the First Amendment protects. That ruling may prove seismic.

On April 25, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of a football coach suing for the right to pray at mid-field after his high school team’s games.

Both sides in the case are invoking religious freedom. A ruling in the coach’s favor could both loosen legal restrictions on how staff can express their faith in public schools, and threaten students’ protection from school-sponsored religious exercise. Given the bench’s conservative tilt, this outcome looks increasingly likely.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the story?

In 2008, Joseph Kennedy watched Facing the Giants, a 2006 film that featured a coach at a religious academy who led his team to a state football championship after praying with his players, and instilling them with Christian values. At the time, he was weighing whether to take a job as a coach at a high school in Bremerton, Washington — a town near Seattle. His wife worked for the school district, and Kennedy had played sports during his time as a U.S. Marine. Kennedy had never coached football in his life, but by the end of the movie, he was crying his eyes out. Convinced that God was “calling him” to coach, he accepted the job.

For the next seven years, Kennedy prayed on the school field after games apparently without incident — sometimes by himself, sometimes with his team members, who in turn invited members from opposing teams to join them. In an interview, Kennedy said that during football season he’d “just turn, face the scoreboard, take a knee, thank God, and walk off before” his players were “even done doing their fight song.”

The situation came to a head when an opposing team’s coach noticed what Kennedy was up to, and told the Bremerton principal.

Kennedy was warned by Bremerton’s athletic director that his prayers could be interpreted as a school endorsement of religion, which would land on the wrong side of many historic Supreme Court cases that limit religious activity in public education. Though he was still employed by the school, Kennedy posted on Facebook: “I think I just might have been fired for praying.” The post immediately lit up, and the school began receiving “thousands of emails, letters and phone calls” about his prayers.

Bremerton wrote to Kennedy to alert him to the school district’s constitutional responsibility regarding freedom of expression. Employees are obliged to remain completely neutral, and avoid even indirectly persuading or dissuading students from becoming involved in religious activity. He chose to ignore the school’s caution and was placed on leave after one of his post-game prayers in October 2015 drew a significant crowd.

Rather than attempt to renew his one-year coaching contract with the school, Kennedy then sued Bremerton at the end of that season for infringing on his constitutional right to freedom of religion. He then launched a nationwide media tour, garnering major public attention.

What are the legal issues?

As SCOTUSblog notes, Kennedy’s case falls within a complicated intersection of three First Amendment rights: the right to worship, the right to free speech, and the right of students to be free from religion imposed by school officials.

During oral arguments, Kennedy’s lawyer claimed that he was fired for praying at midfield briefly and privately; and that the school was penalizing him for his personal religious views and for exercising his speech rights, in violation of his constitutional protections. Kennedy contests his decision to pray at the time he did fell outside his on-field duty and therefore isn’t within the constraints of government speech — which is not protected by the First Amendment.

The school meanwhile says that Kennedy’s actions amount to far more than private prayer, and were directly associated by everyone who saw him with his job as the coach. The school has highlighted Kennedy’s previous testimony that his coaching job – which encompassed serving as a “mentor and role model” – wasn’t over “until the last kid leaves.”

The district argues that this makes the legal case straightforward. Since Kennedy was acting as a government employee during his prayers, under the Supreme Court’s 2006 decision in Garcetti v. Ceballos, his speech was government speech not protected by the First Amendment. Furthermore, even if Kennedy was praying as a private citizen, the district says that it can still regulate his speech, per decisions like Pickering v. Board of Education.

The district contends that its interests, such as the need to be able to control its own events and protect its students’ religious freedom, outrank Kennedy’s wish to pray. According to Laser, parents told the school district on multiple occasions that their sons believed they had to “pray to play” and to “feel part of the team.” Kennedy’s actions also made the district vulnerable to liability for violating the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The district says this would not be solved, as Kennedy suggests, by a disclaimer that Kennedy’s prayers are his personal speech — since students would still feel pressured to join him, and other groups would wish to use the field.

What has SCOTUS made of the case so far?

During nearly two hours of hearings on April 25, the nine justices posed various hypothetical questions to the parties to establish their positions.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked whether a teacher could read the Bible or audibly pray before or after her class, to which Kennedy’s lawyer answered that he thought she could. Justice Clarence Thomas asked Bremerton’s lawyer whether a coach taking the knee during the national anthem counts as government-endorsed speech. He answered in the affirmative. Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked whether a coach making the sign of the cross while on the field with his team would be exposed to school discipline, to which Bremerton’s lawyers said no, assuming the coach didn’t make himself the “centre of attention”.

The Supreme Court has long upheld the separation of church and state. Judging by the tenor of the conservative justices — who form the majority of the bench — so far, it appears likely that SCOTUS may however side with Kennedy to at least some degree.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh, all conservatives, have expressed sympathy for Kennedy’s position in the past. In 2019, Alito wrote of the case that “the Ninth Circuit’s understanding of the free speech rights of public school teachers is troubling and may justify review in the future.” He highlighted the limitations created by the parties’ disagreement on the facts, adding that the Supreme Court cannot reach those issues “until the factual question of the likely reason for the school district’s conduct is resolved.”

What are religious and civil rights groups saying?

The case has already drawn widespread attention from civil rights groups. The ACLU, which tweeted about the case, has come out strongly in favor of the school, writing: “The coach claimed a free speech and religious freedom right to continue the prayers even though the First Amendment forbids on-duty public school staff from praying with students.”

“Some players felt pressured to participate in the coach’s prayers,” the group continued. “He is an authority figure who wields great influence over students and controls their playing time, access to college athletic scholarships, and more.

The Bremerton School District did the right thing by protecting students from school-sponsored religious exercise. Now, the Supreme Court must do the same.”

Ouida Brown, general counsel for the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, is also backing the school. In a briefing on April 25, she said that First Amendment protections ensure “that the government can’t tell us how to practice our faith or whether you have to practice any faith at all.”

“We must be free to believe as we choose, so long as it does not harm anyone else. We are not truly free unless we can make our own decisions about religion,” she added.