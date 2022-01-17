15 Unforgettable Photos of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Impactful Life

Share

A look back at an indelible civil rights icon.

If Martin Luther King Jr. were still alive today, he’d be 93 years old. Unfortunately for us all, he was taken from us much too soon when he was assassinated in 1968. But the impact he made in his 39 years on earth has stood the test of time — we still know him today as one of the most significant civil rights leaders in American history.

The moment that lives on most memorably in our culture is his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, the words of that address have reverberated through time as new generations continue to connect with King’s vision of equality, and a world when Black Americans would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

But that speech was only one of his many unforgettable contributions to our society. King also organized and participated in revolutionary marches, boycotts, and demonstrations that demanded the fair and just treatment to which all humans are entitled, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work.

Nearly 53 years after his death, America hasn’t exactly made the progress King might’ve imagined when he said “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” As we continue to struggle along our lengthy road to racial equity, battling issues like police brutality and voter suppression, we still have plenty of work to do to fulfill his dream — but we’re a lot closer to that goal, thanks to the contributions of King and those who followed in his footsteps.

As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, take a look back at the civil rights leader’s monumental life with these moving photographs that capture a man who made a difference that can never be erased.

King addresses crowds during the most memorable event of his life: The 1963 March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, where he gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

King and his wife Coretta Scott King lead a Black voting rights march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery; among those pictured are, front row, politician and civil rights activist John Lewis (1940 – 2020), Reverend Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990), Ruth Harris Bunche (1906 – 1988), Nobel Prize-winning political scientist and diplomat Ralph Bunche (1904 – 1971), activist Hosea Williams (1926 – 2000; right, carrying child). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

King delivers a sermon on May 13, 1956, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

King during an Aug. 28, 1963, meeting between March on Washington organizers and President John F. Kennedy and his advisors. (Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

King relaxes at his Alabama home with his wife Coretta and first child Yolanda in May 1956. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The civil rights leader sits for a mug shot at a police station house in Montgomery County, Alabama, following his arrest for directing a city-wide boycott of segregated buses on Feb. 21, 1956. (Photo by Don Cravens/Getty Images)

President Lyndon B. Johnson consults with King at the White House in December 1963. (Photo by Okamoto/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

Baseball star Jackie Robinson chats with King at Howard University’s commencement exercises as they received honorary Doctor of Law degrees on June 7, 1957. (Getty Images)

Police officers arrest King in September 1958 for loitering near a courtroom where one of his integration lieutenants was on the stand. King charged he was beaten and choked by the arresting officers, but police denied the charges. (Getty Images)

King casts a ballot in a Nov. 3, 1964, election in Atlanta as his wife Coretta awaits her turn. (Getty Images)

King is shoved back by Mississippi patrolmen during the 220-mile “March Against Fear” from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, on June 8, 1966. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

King addresses group of Los Angeles residents on Aug. 18, 1965. He told them he was “here to support you because you supported me in the South.” (Getty Images)

Leading a group of marchers demonstrating against housing discrimination in 1966, King was struck on the head by a rock thrown by a group of hecklers and fell to one knee. (Getty Images)

King greets his wife Coretta and his children at an airport in Chamblee, Gerogia, after being freed from jail under a $2,000 bond on Oct. 27, 1960. (Getty Images)