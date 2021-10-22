What You Should Know About the Salmonella Outbreak That’s Sickened Hundreds

Share

Here’s the CDC’s advice on this potentially dangerous situation.

It may be time to toss those onions: Hundreds of people in the U.S. have been sickened by salmonella linked to an imported batch, and the number of cases is expected to rise.

What’s behind the outbreak?

Potentially contaminated onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, were distributed by ProSource Inc. to stores and restaurants across the U.S. More than 650 people in 37 states have become ill from a strain of Salmonella Oranienburg, and at least 129 have been hospitalized in the outbreak.

What’s being done about it?

ProSource, based in Hailey, Idaho, has voluntarily recalled onions that were imported from Chihuahua between early July and late August. (Onions can last up to three months in storage, which means they may still be on shelves, the CDC said.) The distributor has told consumers to either throw out affected onions or return them to the store for a full refund.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach cramps. These symptoms can begin six hours to six days after exposure, the CDC said. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but some cases can be fatal.

Should I keep or toss my onions?

The CDC said you should ditch “any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging.”



“If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them,” the agency said.

Consumers should also clean any surfaces the onions have touched.