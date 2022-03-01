Russian Forces Close in on Kyiv — Latest Updates

Share

Russia is under a war crimes investigation after bombing Kharkiv as talks with Ukraine closed Monday.

U.S. officials are warning that the sheer weight of Putin’s forces may soon crush Kyiv, as a 40-mile Russian column approaches Ukraine’s capital city. Six days into the invasion, more than half a million Ukrainians have already fled the country, according to the United Nations. That number may rise to four million in the days ahead. Kyiv’s stations were crowded with terrified civilians hoping to flee to Poland as the Russians continued to advance on Monday.

People crowd the Kyiv train station to take trains to Poland or to places in the western parts of Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

People wait in line to buy food in front of a supermarket in Kyiv on March 1, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Russians blast government building in Kharkiv

At least six people, including a child, were injured in an explosion in Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday. “Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles,” the Ukrainian MOFA tweeted, sharing a video that appeared to show a missile attack on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

Investigation into Russian ‘war crimes’

Hours after Monday’s talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates ended without a clear resolution, the International Criminal Court said that it would open an investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ukraine’s President Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes for bombing the city of Kharkiv. Russian forces rained rockets on a residential area as yesterday’s meeting came to an end, while several huge explosions were heard in Kyiv.

A rocket hits a residential building as seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

A smoke column rises after an attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

More civilian casualties

Nine civilians, including three children, were killed during Russia’s bombardment of Kharkiv on Monday, while 37 others were wounded. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova called the situation “hellish,” posting a Facebook video of a missile that struck a kitchen window and tore a woman’s leg off. Per CNN, the woman died later in hospital.

German citizen Maria feeds her baby Leo in the train station on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

As another child dies, a heartbroken doctor says ‘show this to Putin’

Heartbreaking — and extremely — graphic photos shared by CNN show a six-year-old girl who was hit by Russian shelling on a supermarket in the southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors and nurses fought to revive her, but she died of her injuries shortly after.

A doctor who’d been pumping oxygen into the child spoke to an Associated Press video journalist’s camera in the room.

“Show this to Putin,” he said. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”