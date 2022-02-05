How Queen Elizabeth Will Commemorate Her Platinum Jubilee

Share

Plus, the latest on her health.

This weekend will be a historic one for England. Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorates 70 years since she took the throne.

“Sunday, February 6, 2022, is a momentous day in the history of the British monarchy,” Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter shares with KCM just days before the big event. “It will be the first time ever since the monarchy first evolved over a thousand years ago that the British Monarch has marked 70 years on the throne.”

She is now the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“It’s really an extraordinary accomplishment and it’s been able to happen simply because the Queen came to the throne at the age of 25 as the result of the tragic and untimely death of her father. He was only 56 when he died. So in terms of the history of the monarchy, this is a very big deal,” says Arbiter.

But, for anyone witnessing and living through this occasion, “we are enormously privileged because this isn’t just a once in a lifetime event, this is potentially once in forever,” she says, because of the ages of those in line for the throne: “When we look at the future of the monarchy, there are already three Kings in waiting: Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George. So it would take an event of catastrophic proportions for a future monarch to come to the throne at the tender age the Queen did.”

While it sounds like cause for celebration, it’s a bittersweet day for the Queen. “Typically February 6th, every single year since the Queen came to the throne, has been one for her of quiet reflection. It’s a very odd notion when you think about the fact that yes, she became queen and that is cause for celebration, but the only reason she became queen is because of the death of her father,” says Arbiter. “She was devoted to her father. So for her, it will be spent reflecting on her father’s legacy and reflecting on her memories of him.”

So while the country will certainly commemorate this occasion, for the royal family, the main celebrations are planned for an extended weekend in June. While her accession to the throne took place on February 6, 1952, she was officially crowned on June 2, 1953. Those celebrations will include a party at the Palace staged by the BBC and the Queen’s birthday parade, called Trooping the Colour.

Queen Elizabeth will turn 96 this April, and her health has been top of mind. “There have certainly been some concerns regarding the Queen’s health,” says Arbiter. “She had to cancel a number of engagements prior to Christmas and the new year. I think the one that really kind of made everyone wobble a little bit was the fact that she had to back out of attending the remembrance Sunday commemorations. That is an event that is almost sacrosanct in the Queen’s calendar. She never, ever, ever wants to miss that date in particular, because that is about paying tribute to Britain’s war dead, the Commonwealth war dead. And as a former serving veteran of World War II, her husband, of course, served in the Royal Navy during World War II, it is particularly personal as well. So when the Queen was forced to miss that, I think everyone was very concerned.”

While it became clear the Queen “wasn’t terribly well,” especially when she went to the hospital “for an undisclosed event, I think, as well, that palace aides are being very cautious to protect her,” says Arbiter. “Certainly with the Omicron variant of COVID that swept through the UK over the holiday season suddenly into the new year with devastating infection numbers, and the queen is 95. So I think palace aides, were also, as much as she likes to be out meeting people, I think they were exercising an abundance of caution because we want to make sure that she is protected and that she is safe and well, and that she has the energy that she’s going to need to embark on this year of celebration.”

But Arbiter thinks, based on the recent photos of Queen Elizabeth, “she looks well.”

This will be her first Jubilee since her husband Prince Philip’s death almost a year ago.

“I think there’s no question that Prince Philip’s absence is going to be very acutely felt as we mark the Platinum Jubilee this year,” says Arbiter. “And certainly, the Queen will miss him terribly on Sunday because he was the person next to her that was affected enormously by her coming to the throne at the age that she did, his life changed dramatically then, too. But we were very lucky that she happened to choose a consort as devoted to service as she was.”

But whatever sadness she feels from his absence, Arbiter is confident that won’t be the focus of the day. “I think the focus will be on giving back to the British public, giving thanks to the British public, recognizing this moment in history.”