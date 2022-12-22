President Zelensky Makes His Case to Congress

Share

Ukraine’s President Zelensky made a passionate and historic address to Congress yesterday, aiming to stir up support (and American funds) as his country struggles to consolidate its hard-won gains on the battlefield against Russia.

President Biden vowed to stick by Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” pledged a further $2 billion in aid, and promised another $45 billion to come. Speaking to the press, Biden said that he was “not at all worried” about the implications of the international coalition.

We’ve got more on Zelensky’s incredibly moving appeal — and how it went down — below.

Zelensky‘s message

Speaking to a full House, Zelensky painted a picture of Ukrainian courage against the Russian army’s astonishing brutality and restated again and again that though their success thus far has been beyond the world’s expectations, more help is needed if Ukraine is to prevail over Russia.

He emphasized his country’s resilience, saying: “Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking” — but stressed how crucial American support is to its future survival on “the front line of tyranny.”

More financial help from the U.S. “is crucial not just to stand in such (a) fight but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield,” he said.

“The world is too interconnected and too interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues,” he added. “Our two nations are allies in this battle and next year will be a turning point, I know it – the point where Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom, the freedom of people who stand for their values.”-

He stressed that the U.S. dollars received by Ukraine aren’t charity, but “an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

A harrowing description of the frontlines

Describing his recent trip to the frontlines – Bakhmut in Donbas, which has been under siege since May — Zelensky said: “Every inch of that land is soaked in blood, roaring guns sound every hour.”

“Last year, 70,000 people lived there in Bakhmut,” he continued. “Now, only a few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood… Donbas changed hands several times in fierce combat, and even hand-fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands.”

Zelensky pressed the Russian advantage, saying: “The occupiers have a significant advantage in artillery. They have an advantage in ammunition. They have much more missiles and planes than we ever have. It’s true, but our defense forces stand.”

He added that Iran has proven itself an extremely useful ally to Russia.

“Iran’s deadly drones sent to Russia in hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other,” he said. “It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now.”

Again and again, Zelensky reinforced the determination of the Ukrainian people to keep going, even promising that they’d even celebrate Christmas this year. “Even if there is no electricity the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out,” he said.

A standing ovation

At the dramatic pinnacle of his speech, he unveiled a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers fighting in Bakhmut, presenting it as a gift to Congress. He was met with a long standing ovation — one of many that punctuated his speech.

Speaking on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 afterward, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Zelensky’s address “connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our own revolution, to our own feelings that we want to be warm in our homes to celebrate Christmas and to get us to think about all the families in Ukraine that will be huddled in the cold and to know that they are on the front lines of freedom right now.”

“I also think no one is asking for a blank check,” she added. “I believe that the Ukrainians have proven that they are a really good investment for the United States. They are not asking us to be there to fight their war. They’re fighting it themselves. They’re asking us and our allies for the means to not only defend themselves but to actually win.”

A “sincere and supportive” meeting

President Zelensky had “sincere and supportive” meetings with President Biden, a source told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The Joint session was great and he felt real bipartisan support,” the source said.

Zelensky tweeted afterward: ” I thank @POTUS for the warm welcome and I deeply appreciate all the support of the U.S. and the American people. I am confident that together we will be able to secure a better, prosperous and free future for both of our nations. Ukraine’s victory will also be America’s victory.”

President Biden’s official account tweeted a warm message of support, writing: “Tonight, the fourth night of Hanukkah, we honor the timeless miracle of a small band of warriors fighting for their values against a much larger foe. That story of resilience reminds me of Ukraine. Even in the darkest days of the year – light will always prevail.”