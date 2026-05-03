Why Spirit Airlines Shut Down — And What to Do If You're Stranded

After more than three decades in the air, Spirit Airlines is grounded for good.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the ultra-low-cost carrier operated its final flight from Detroit to Dallas — then shut down overnight, canceling all remaining flights and setting off a nationwide scramble for thousands of stranded passengers.

Long defined by its no-frills fares — and fees for just about everything — the carrier had been struggling for years and entered its second bankruptcy before being forced into a rapid shutdown.

Still, its collapse is the first time in 25 years that a major U.S. airline has gone out of business due to financial trouble. So we took a closer look at what went wrong and the political finger-pointing that's erupted since.

What happened to Spirit Airlines?

The budget airline announced Saturday it had “begun an orderly wind-down of operations, effective immediately,” a move that will impact roughly 17,000 employees.

Some pilots and flight crews were still in the air — or mid-shift — when they began hearing there were no more flights behind them. At one airport, the pilot of what became Spirit’s final flight radioed air traffic control to ask if any other Spirit planes were still scheduled to land. “I don’t see anything,” the controller replied. “You might be the last one.”

Start your day smarter. Subscribe to Wake-Up Call. Close Thank you for subscribing! Look out for our emails in your inbox soon! By joining you accept KCM Terms of Service & Privacy Policy

For some employees, the timing was especially jarring. Spirit captain Jon Jackson was supposed to fly his retirement flight that night, but the airline shut down before he could. (Instead, he got a send-off aboard a Southwest flight.)

On the ground, staff learned the airline had folded in real time, as terminals filled with confused travelers and ticket counters went dark. Thousands of passengers were left in limbo as cancellations rippled across the country. At LaGuardia Airport, a handful of travelers were still arriving as of 7 a.m. Saturday, unaware their flights had been scrapped — upending urgent trips and long-planned getaways alike.

One couple said they woke up to find their flight home had been canceled, then paid $900 out of pocket for last-minute tickets from Miami to Newark.

Why did Spirit Airlines shut down?

Spirit’s collapse may have felt sudden, but it’s been years in the making. Like much of the airline industry, the carrier struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, racking up steep losses and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice — first in November 2024 and again in August 2025.

Then came a final blow: A spike in jet fuel prices tied to the conflict with Iran in late February added an estimated $10 million to $15 million in weekly costs, derailing the airline’s already fragile plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

In a last-minute push to stay afloat, Spirit entered talks with the Trump administration over a $500 million bailout that could have given the U.S. government up to a 90 percent stake. But the deal stalled after it couldn’t win over key creditors. Lenders pushing back on the terms, leaving the company without a clear path forward.

Still, officials have resisted the idea that fuel costs alone sealed Spirit’s fate. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that “their model wasn’t working,” pointing to the airline’s reliance on ultra-low base fares paired with a long list of add-on fees.

While smaller than major carriers, the airline played an outsized role as an ultra-low-cost leader by helping keep fares competitive across the industry through what’s often called the “Spirit effect,” where prices drop on routes it serves as larger airlines match its low fares. But that same model left it especially vulnerable as costs rose and margins tightened.

Now, the blame game has quickly turned political. The White House has pointed to the Biden administration’s 2023 decision to block a proposed merger between Spirit and JetBlue as a key factor in the airline’s collapse.

But others say the story is bigger than a single call. Tad DeHaven, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute, told the Associated Press that the Trump administration also bears some responsibility, pointing to a chain of policy decisions that helped squeeze the airline from multiple sides. He specifically cited Trump’s decision to strike Iran, calling it “bad foreign policy” that pushed up jet fuel prices and operating costs. The result, he said, was “a compounding effect in terms of policy.”

What to do if your Spirit flight was canceled

If your flight was canceled, you may need to move quickly. Several major airlines are stepping in to absorb stranded passengers, rolling out capped and discounted fares for a limited time.

JetBlue is offering $99 one-way tickets for travelers who can show proof of a Spirit booking on the same route through May 6, while Delta’s rescue fares run through May 7. American has introduced similar discounts without a set end date. Some carriers — including United, Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest — are also offering one-way flights for around $200 for eligible travelers, though availability will vary. Frontier, meanwhile, is offering up to 50 percent off base fares with the code “SAVENOW” for bookings made by May 10 (valid for travel through Nov. 19), and Southwest’s reduced fares must be booked in person at an airport counter.

As for refunds, Spirit says it will automatically process them for tickets purchased with a credit or debit card as it winds down operations. If that doesn’t come through, Duffy recommends requesting a chargeback through your credit card company. Travelers who booked through third-party sites will need to go directly to those providers, while anyone who used vouchers or points may have to file a claim in bankruptcy court to recover at least part of the cost.

The bottom line: Don’t assume it’ll be handled for you. “Not all Spirit customers should assume a refund will automatically appear,” John Breyault of the National Consumers League told the Associated Press. "When an airline shuts down this suddenly, it’s up to travelers to take proactive steps to have the best chance of getting their money back.”