These Are the 157 House of Representatives Members Who Voted Against Protecting Marriage Equality

And what could happen to the bill next.

Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and its federal protection of abortion rights, legal experts have been sounding the alarm about how that decision puts marriage equality in danger. Congress is currently making an effort to stave off that risk, and it took a big step forward this week — despite the best efforts of 157 members of the House of Representatives.

The Respect for Marriage Act, introduced on Monday, takes steps to protect same-sex marriage by officially repealing the Defense of Marriage Act. While it wouldn’t codify marriage equality in the sense of requiring states to allow same-sex couples to wed, it would require the federal government to officially recognize same-sex marriages that took place in states where the union was legal.

The bill was put to a vote on Tuesday, and it passed the House with a 267-157 vote, thanks to a bipartisan coalition that included every Democratic member of the chamber as well as 47 Republicans. But 157 of the Republican representatives — whose names you’ll find below — actively voted against protecting same-sex couples’ right to be married, which has been the law of the land since the Supreme Court decided the case Obergefell v. Hodges in 2013.

The Respect for Marriage Act faces an uncertain future: To become law, it would next need to be passed in the Senate, where the current split would require 10 Republicans to support it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’d like to hold a vote on the bill, but it’s unclear how the GOP would respond. Some senators have openly dismissed the legislation (such as Florida’s Marco Rubio, who called it a “stupid waste of time”), while others have so far declined to take a public stance on the bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

No matter what happens in the Senate, part of House Democrats’ strategy here is to draw lines between themselves and their opposition in advance of the midterm elections in November. Liberals aimed to get a vote on the record that would clearly demonstrate which side of the marriage equality issue various members are on, and that, at least, has been accomplished.

The 157 House Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act

Robert Aderholt (Ala.)

Rick Allen (Ga.)

Mark Amodei (Nev.)

Jodey Arrington (Texas)

Jim Baird (Ind.)

Troy Balderson (Ohio)

Jim Banks (Ind.)

Andy Barr (Ky.)

Jack Bergman (Mich.)

Stephanie Bice (Okla.)

Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Gus Bilirakis (Fla.)

Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

Mike Bost (Ill.)

Kevin Brady (Texas)

Mo Brooks (Ala.)

Vern Buchanan (Fla.)

Ken Buck (Colo.)

Larry Bucshon (Ind.)

Ted Budd (N.C.)

Michael Burgess (Texas)

Jerry Carl (Ala.)

Buddy Carter (Ga.)

John Carter (Texas)

Madison Cawthorn (N.C.)

Steve Chabot (Ohio)

Ben Cline (Va.)

Michael Cloud (Texas)

Andrew Clyde (Texas)

Tom Cole (Okla.)

James Comer (Ky.)

Connie Conway (Calif.)

Rick Crawford (Ark.)

Dan Crenshaw (Texas)

Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.)

Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Jeff Duncan (S.C.)

Neal Dunn (Fla.)

Jake Ellzey (Texas)

Ron Estes (Kan.)

Pat Fallon (Texas)

Randy Feenstra (Iowa)

Drew Ferguson (Ga.)

Michelle Fischbach (Minn.)

Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.)

Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.)

Ann Flood (Pa.)

Mayra Flores (Texas)

Virginia Foxx (N.C.)

Scott Franklin (Wis.)

Russ Fulcher (Idaho)

Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Mike Gallagher (Wis.)

Bob Gibbs (Ohio)

Louie Gohmert (Texas)

Bob Good (Va.)

Lance Gooden (Texas)

Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Kay Granger (Texas)

Garrett Graves (La.)

Sam Graves (Mo.)

Mark Green (Tenn.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Morgan Griffith (Va.)

Glenn Grothman (Wis.)

Michael Guest (Miss.)

Brett Guthrie (Ky.)

Andy Harris (Md.)

Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.)

Kevin Hern (Okla.)

Yvette Herrell (N.M.)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.)

Jody Hice (Ga.)

Clay Higgins (La.)

French Hill (Ark.)

Richard Hudson (N.C.)

Bill Huizenga (Mich.)

Ronny Jackson (Texas)

Mike Johnson (La.)

Bill Johnson (Ohio)

Dusty Johnson (S.D.)

Jim Jordan (Ohio)

John Joyce (Pa.)

Fred Keller (Pa.)

Trent Kelly (Miss.)

Mike Kelly (Pa.)

Young Kim (Calif.)

David Kustoff (Tenn.)

Darin LaHood (Ill.)

Doug LaMalfa (Calif.)

Doug Lamborn (Colo.)

Bob Latta (Ohio)

Jake LaTurner (Kan.)

Debbie Lesko (Ariz.)

Julia Letlow (La.)

Billy Long (Mo.)

Barry Loudermilk (Ga.)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.)

Tracey Mann (Kan.)

Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Kevin McCarthy (Calif.)

Mike McCaul (Texas)

Lisa McClain (Mich.)

Tom McClintock (Calif.)

Patrick McHenry (N.C.)

Mary Miller (Ill.)

John Moolenaar (N.C.)

Alex Mooney (W.Va.)

Barry Moore (Ala.)

Markwayne Mullin (Okla.)

Greg Murphy (N.C.)

Troy Nehls (Texas.)

Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Steven Palazzo (Miss.)

Greg Palmer (Ala.)

Greg Pence (Ind.)

August Pfluger (Texas)

Bill Posey (Fla.)

Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.)

Mike Rogers (Ala.)

Harold Rogers (Ky.)

John Rose (Tenn.)

Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

David Rouzer (N.C.)

Chip Roy (Texas)

John Rutherford (Fla.)

Steve Scalise (La.)

David Schweikert (Ariz.)

Austin Scott (Ga.)

Pete Sessions (Texas)

Jason Smith (Mo.)

Adrian Smith (Neb.)

Chris Smith (N.J.)

Lloyd Smucker (Pa.)

Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Pete Stauber (Minn.)

Michelle Steel (Calif.)

Greg Steube (Fla.)

Van Taylor (Texas)

Claudia Tenney (N.Y.)

Glenn Thompson (Pa.)

Thomas Tiffany (Wis.)

William Timmons (S.C.)

Beth Van Duyne (Texas)

Tim Walberg (Mich.)

Jackie Walorski (Ind.)

Randy Weber (Texas)

Daniel Webster (Fla.)

Brad Wenstrup (Ohio)

Bruce Westerman (Ark.)

Roger Williams (Texas)

Joe Wilson (S.C.)

Robert Wittman (Va.)

Steve Womack (Ark.)