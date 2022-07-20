Politics and Policy July 20, 2022

These Are the 157 House of Representatives Members Who Voted Against Protecting Marriage Equality

By Katie Couric Media

Rainbow flag flying at the U.S. Capitol

Getty Images

And what could happen to the bill next.

Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and its federal protection of abortion rights, legal experts have been sounding the alarm about how that decision puts marriage equality in danger. Congress is currently making an effort to stave off that risk, and it took a big step forward this week — despite the best efforts of 157 members of the House of Representatives.

The Respect for Marriage Act, introduced on Monday, takes steps to protect same-sex marriage by officially repealing the Defense of Marriage Act. While it wouldn’t codify marriage equality in the sense of requiring states to allow same-sex couples to wed, it would require the federal government to officially recognize same-sex marriages that took place in states where the union was legal.

The bill was put to a vote on Tuesday, and it passed the House with a 267-157 vote, thanks to a bipartisan coalition that included every Democratic member of the chamber as well as 47 Republicans. But 157 of the Republican representatives — whose names you’ll find below — actively voted against protecting same-sex couples’ right to be married, which has been the law of the land since the Supreme Court decided the case Obergefell v. Hodges in 2013.

The Respect for Marriage Act faces an uncertain future: To become law, it would next need to be passed in the Senate, where the current split would require 10 Republicans to support it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’d like to hold a vote on the bill, but it’s unclear how the GOP would respond. Some senators have openly dismissed the legislation (such as Florida’s Marco Rubio, who called it a “stupid waste of time”), while others have so far declined to take a public stance on the bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

No matter what happens in the Senate, part of House Democrats’ strategy here is to draw lines between themselves and their opposition in advance of the midterm elections in November. Liberals aimed to get a vote on the record that would clearly demonstrate which side of the marriage equality issue various members are on, and that, at least, has been accomplished.

The 157 House Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act

Robert Aderholt (Ala.)

Rick Allen (Ga.)

Mark Amodei (Nev.)

Jodey Arrington (Texas)

Jim Baird (Ind.)

Troy Balderson (Ohio)

Jim Banks (Ind.)

Andy Barr (Ky.)

Jack Bergman (Mich.)

Stephanie Bice (Okla.)

Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Gus Bilirakis (Fla.)

Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

Mike Bost (Ill.)

Kevin Brady (Texas)

Mo Brooks (Ala.)

Vern Buchanan (Fla.)

Ken Buck (Colo.)

Larry Bucshon (Ind.)

Ted Budd (N.C.)

Michael Burgess (Texas)

Jerry Carl (Ala.)

Buddy Carter (Ga.)

John Carter (Texas)

Madison Cawthorn (N.C.)

Steve Chabot (Ohio)

Ben Cline (Va.)

Michael Cloud (Texas)

Andrew Clyde (Texas)

Tom Cole (Okla.)

James Comer (Ky.)

Connie Conway (Calif.)

Rick Crawford (Ark.)

Dan Crenshaw (Texas)

Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.)

Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Jeff Duncan (S.C.)

Neal Dunn (Fla.)

Jake Ellzey (Texas)

Ron Estes (Kan.)

Pat Fallon (Texas)

Randy Feenstra (Iowa)

Drew Ferguson (Ga.)

Michelle Fischbach (Minn.)

Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.)

Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.)

Ann Flood (Pa.)

Mayra Flores (Texas)

Virginia Foxx (N.C.)

Scott Franklin (Wis.)

Russ Fulcher (Idaho)

Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Mike Gallagher (Wis.)

Bob Gibbs (Ohio)

Louie Gohmert (Texas)

Bob Good (Va.)

Lance Gooden (Texas)

Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Kay Granger (Texas)

Garrett Graves (La.)

Sam Graves (Mo.)

Mark Green (Tenn.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Morgan Griffith (Va.)

Glenn Grothman (Wis.)

Michael Guest (Miss.)

Brett Guthrie (Ky.)

Andy Harris (Md.)

Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.)

Kevin Hern (Okla.)

Yvette Herrell (N.M.)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.)

Jody Hice (Ga.)

Clay Higgins (La.)

French Hill (Ark.)

Richard Hudson (N.C.)

Bill Huizenga (Mich.)

Ronny Jackson (Texas)

Mike Johnson (La.)

Bill Johnson (Ohio)

Dusty Johnson (S.D.)

Jim Jordan (Ohio)

John Joyce (Pa.)

Fred Keller (Pa.)

Trent Kelly (Miss.)

Mike Kelly (Pa.)

Young Kim (Calif.)

David Kustoff (Tenn.)

Darin LaHood (Ill.)

Doug LaMalfa (Calif.)

Doug Lamborn (Colo.)

Bob Latta (Ohio)

Jake LaTurner (Kan.)

Debbie Lesko (Ariz.)

Julia Letlow (La.)

Billy Long (Mo.)

Barry Loudermilk (Ga.)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.)

Tracey Mann (Kan.)

Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Kevin McCarthy (Calif.)

Mike McCaul (Texas)

Lisa McClain (Mich.)

Tom McClintock (Calif.)

Patrick McHenry (N.C.)

Mary Miller (Ill.)

John Moolenaar (N.C.)

Alex Mooney (W.Va.)

Barry Moore (Ala.)

Markwayne Mullin (Okla.)

Greg Murphy (N.C.)

Troy Nehls (Texas.)

Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Steven Palazzo (Miss.)

Greg Palmer (Ala.)

Greg Pence (Ind.)

August Pfluger (Texas)

Bill Posey (Fla.)

Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.)

Mike Rogers (Ala.)

Harold Rogers (Ky.)

John Rose (Tenn.)

Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

David Rouzer (N.C.)

Chip Roy (Texas)

John Rutherford (Fla.)

Steve Scalise (La.)

David Schweikert (Ariz.)

Austin Scott (Ga.)

Pete Sessions (Texas)

Jason Smith (Mo.)

Adrian Smith (Neb.)

Chris Smith (N.J.)

Lloyd Smucker (Pa.)

Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Pete Stauber (Minn.)

Michelle Steel (Calif.)

Greg Steube (Fla.)

Van Taylor (Texas)

Claudia Tenney (N.Y.)

Glenn Thompson (Pa.)

Thomas Tiffany (Wis.)

William Timmons (S.C.)

Beth Van Duyne (Texas)

Tim Walberg (Mich.)

Jackie Walorski (Ind.)

Randy Weber (Texas)

Daniel Webster (Fla.)

Brad Wenstrup (Ohio)

Bruce Westerman (Ark.)

Roger Williams (Texas)

Joe Wilson (S.C.)

Robert Wittman (Va.)

Steve Womack (Ark.)

More About

Politics and Policy
Two men with Democrat donkey symbols disagreeing with each other Two men with Democrat donkey symbols disagreeing with each other
July 19, 2022

Why Are Democrats at Odds? These Are the 4 Important Issues They Can’t Seem To Agree On

The latest Biden approval ratings don’t just tell us how people currently feel about the president (spoiler alert: It’s not good), but also that disagreements are brewing among the Democrats. With 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer to have a new candidate for the 2024 Presidential election, we know something’s not quite […]
A wedding cake with two groom cake toppers and a knife between them A wedding cake with two groom cake toppers and a knife between them
July 18, 2022

Could Same-Sex Marriage Go the Way of Roe v. Wade? Here’s Why it’s Possible

The nation is still coming to fully understand the significant consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and the abortion protections that came with it, but legal scholars are already bracing for the next big constitutional battle. Advocates, activists, and everyday Americans alike worry that the controversial ruling on abortion […]
Silhouette of a young girl sitting in a bedroom Silhouette of a young girl sitting in a bedroom
July 14, 2022

Ohio Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl Who Was Forced to Travel Out of State for an Abortion

In a case that has drawn both national and worldwide attention, a man has been arrested in Ohio for raping a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant and had to travel across state lines for an abortion.  Gerson Fuentes was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with the rape of a minor, and he’s currently being held […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events