What to Expect at the 2024 Democratic Convention

And who’s expected to take the stage.

The Democratic National Convention officially kicks off Monday in Chicago, but it’ll be anything but conventional. It comes just weeks after President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket.

Despite this last-minute switch-up, Democrats are looking to harness the energy Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, recently created as they head into the convention. The Democratic nominee currently holds a slight national lead over former President Trump. According to a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Harris stands at 49 percent, compared to Trump’s 45 percent among voters.

As Democrats gather this week in the windy city, here’s what you can expect and who will be there.

When is the Democratic National Convention?

The convention will be held at the United Center in Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 22, from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on the other three days.

It’s supposed to be a packed house: Almost 50,000 attendees are expected, including more than 4,000 delegates from all over the country.

What’s happening?

Convention delegates will formally nominate Harris once again, but this time, there will be less suspense because she already secured the nomination during a virtual roll call on August 6. There were 4,563 votes for the vice president, 52 “present,” and 79 others decided not to cast votes at all. (This process was held earlier than usual to avoid any potential issues with ballot access in Ohio.)

That’s not to say that there won’t be any protest votes from the convention floor, but since Harris has solidified herself at the top of the ticket, they won’t affect the outcome.

Harris is also expected to lay out what Democratic leaders call a “bold vision for America’s future.” This includes more details on her economic vision—she’s expected to propose cutting healthcare and grocery costs. The overall message will be “For the People, For Our Future,” though each night will be organized around a theme. For instance, Monday will be “For the People,” and Wednesday will center around “A Fight for Our Freedoms.”

Where can you tune in?

The DNC plans to livestream the event across over a dozen platforms, including the convention website, YouTube, and X. For the first time ever, organizers say they will also run it on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to reach young voters.

You can also catch the convention on major networks, including CBS News, C-SPAN, ABC News, Fox News, and CNN. However, keep in mind that each network plans to handle coverage slightly differently. For instance, C-SPAN plans to carry the convention without any interruptions for all four days, while ABC News will air one hour of primetime coverage from 10-11 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday and two hours on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9-11 p.m. ET with the rest of it streamed on their streaming news platform.

What is the DNC schedule of speakers?

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will each deliver speeches during Monday’s opening night. Then former President Barack Obama will speak the next day, followed by former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday, before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz gives his acceptance speech. Harris will wrap up the speeches as she accepts the convention’s nomination for president.

Other confirmed convention speakers include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Two of the top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have also been named speakers.

Some other big names might be there too — though she isn’t part of the official agenda, former First Lady Michelle Obama is also expected to take the stage. Plus, Jason Carter will give remarks on behalf of his grandfather, former President Jimmy Carter.

Will there be protests?

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to descend on the DNC this week for planned marches. The war remains a sticking point for some who believe nothing has changed on the issue since the vice president replaced Biden on the ticket.

“The demands haven’t changed. I haven’t seen any policy changes,” activist Erica Bentley told the AP. “If you’re going to be here, you’re going to have to listen to what’s important to us.”

In addition to protests outside of the event, at least 30 delegates elected to represent the movement will be inside the convention advocating for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Harris’s team spoke with Jewish and Arab leaders last week, including Michigan’s Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe—the highest-ranking Arab-American official in the largest county in the swing state—who called the discussions “incredibly productive.” This came after the Democratic nominee confronted protestors at a rally in the battleground state. “Everyone’s voice matters, but I am speaking now,” she told them after they interrupted her.

Meanwhile, convention organizers have vowed to respect those speaking out, though delegates who protest will be asked to lower their signs. They emphasized that they are hopeful that the convention will ultimately be a demonstration of unity.

“Thousands of Democrats from all across the country are showing up here on Chicago to rally behind the Harris-Walz nomination because they believe in the vision of hope and progress this ticket represents,” said convention spokesperson Emily Soong.