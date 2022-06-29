See the Text Message From Melania Trump That Left Her Top Aide “Sickened” on Jan. 6

Share

Melania Trump purportedly refused to condemn the January 6 violence.

The January 6 hearings are exposing Americans to a set of consistently shocking details about former President Donald Trump and his administration. The latest comes in the form of a tweet from Stephanie Grisham, who served as the White House Press Secretary and then as Chief of Staff to First Lady Melania Trump.

Grisham shared a screenshot on Twitter of what she claims are her text messages with Melania Trump. In the messages, the first lady (MT) rejects her aide’s proposal to tweet condemning the January 6 violence.

In a discussion with CNN about this message, Grisham said she was shocked by Melania Trump’s response to her text, since she’d previously gone to the first lady when political situations were escalating, and that the FLOTUS would either “call her husband and talk him down from something or put out a statement well ahead of the West Wing to set a tone that this is not OK.”

“Knowing her as well as I did at that point, it was so unlike her to not have condemned it,” said Grisham. “That was the moment that it all kind of broke me.”

Grisham explained that after she heard former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, she felt it was important for her to share the message, to add additional context.

Grisham resigned from the White House on January 6th after this text exchange, stating she was “disappointed, discouraged, and sickened” by the first lady’s reluctance to condemn violence. In 2021, she released her memoir called I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, recounting her experience with the Trump family and her personal reckoning.

Reacting to Hutchinson’s recent testimony about Donald Trump throwing a plate at the wall, Grisham said, “His [Donald Trump’s] temper was swift and it was scary. I was on the receiving end of it many, many times. I witnessed him throwing pens and papers. But, it rang completely true to me. I thought that she [Hutchinson] was a really credible witness.”