These Are the U.S. Senators Who Have Taken the Most Money from the NRA

The pro-gun group is going through a rough patch, but its grip on the GOP holds tight.

Less than 24 hours after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX, that has so far claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, a familiar routine is already playing out: Politicians are calling for thoughts and prayers, and insisting we must find a way to prevent this unfathomable bloodshed from happening again.

The problem is, many of those elected officials have gotten into their prestigious positions thanks to the gun lobby, and their campaigns have pocketed millions of dollars from groups whose sole purpose is blocking the kind of meaningful legislation that could potentially curb this violence.

In 2019, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence compiled a list of the senators who have taken the most cash from the National Rifle Association, and as you’ll see below, the numbers are pretty staggering. Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. Mitt Romney, Utah: $13,647,676

2. Richard Burr, North Carolina: $6,987,380

3. Roy Blunt, Missouri: $4,555,722

4. Thom Tillis, North Carolina: $4,421,333

5. Cory Gardner, Colorado: $3,939,199

6. Marco Rubio, Florida: $3,303,355

7. Joni Ernst, Iowa: $3,124,773

8. Rob Portman, Ohio: $3,063,327

9. Todd C. Young, Indiana: $2,897,582

10. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana: $2,867,074

The full list contains 50 senators in total, and several others are notable, even though they’re not at the very top of the heap.

At number 18 is Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader from Kentucky, one of the highest-profile Republicans in the chamber, and who has directed much of the GOP’s congressional strategy over the last several years. According to the Brady Campaign’s list, McConnell has accepted $1,267,139 from the NRA.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that both senators from Texas, where this appalling elementary school shooting happened, are also on the list. Ted Cruz comes in at #26 with $176,274 in NRA donations, followed by John Cornyn at #35 with $78,945. And as the Brady Campaign points out, those numbers are particularly stark when compared to the number of gun-related deaths in the state per year: 3,139.

The NRA occupies an interesting place in the debate about guns in the United States. It’s widely regarded as the most influential firearm-related group in the country, and it spends serious money (an estimated $250 million in 2020 alone), but its membership numbers are murky. Leadership has boasted for many years that the organization has around five million members, but investigations into its tax filings have indicated the total number of members hasn’t been so consistent and likely peaked around 2007.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, recently spoke to Katie about the NRA’s waning influence.

“It was once the most powerful, most wealthy special interest that’s ever existed, and last year, they attempted to declare bankruptcy and failed,” Watts said. “A lot of really interesting facts about the corruption of the organization became very clear, around misusing its members’ dollars, spending money on lavish vacations and personal wardrobes, spending very little money on training and safety. They are a lobbying organization.”

And yet, even if the NRA is fading, the iron grip of the gun lobby hasn’t loosened. Watts says that’s because NRA talking points have been adopted by — and expanded by — extremists who continue to push the envelope in terms of inserting firearms into the very fabric of American culture.

“Back when I started Moms Demand Action, I think we thought that once we defeated the NRA — and they’re pretty powerless at this point — that we will have won,” Watts said. “And what we have seen is that this extremist agenda has actually been co-opted by right-wing groups in this country, and is part of their own policy platform now, separate from the NRA.”

Still, the NRA looms large in the conversation. In fact, this very weekend — literally days after the most deadly school shooting since Sandy Hook — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and former president Donald Trump are all scheduled to speak at the NRA’s annual meeting.

The kicker? The group that spends millions of dollars preventing common-sense gun legislation from being enacted has one particularly notable rule for its big event: No guns allowed.