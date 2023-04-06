Justice Clarence Thomas Took Lavish Trips with a GOP Megadonor

Share

This isn’t the first time the conservative justice has faced scrunity over his ethics.

For more than two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been accepting luxurious trips from Republican donor Harlan Crow, according to a new report by the nonpartisan organization ProPublica.

In the lengthy story published on Thursday, the investigative journalism organization detailed several undisclosed excursions that Thomas and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, took with Crow on his private yacht and private jet over the years. In 2019, the couple went island hopping with the billionaire in Indonesia on a vacation that would have otherwise cost the couple more than $500,000 if they had paid on their own (at least five similar trips took place, according to ProPublica’s reporting).

But this revelation is only surfacing now because Thomas omitted these secret trips on his financial disclosure forms that he’s required to submit each year, which could be a violation of a federal ethics law. Now, the justice’s actions have drawn criticism from both conservatives and liberals alike. While former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman warned that Thomas “should not be allowed anywhere near a judicial decision,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went ahead and called for Thomas’s impeachment.

On Friday, Thomas responded to the report, acknowledging that he did, in fact, go on “family trips” with Crow but said that he wasn’t required to disclose them at the time.

This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking – almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached.



Barring some dramatic change, this is what the Roberts court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights. https://t.co/t8fnGLVhbV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

Amid the fallout, here’s a look at what legal experts have to say, and other surprising revelations from the ProPublica report.

What did the ProPublica report reveal about Clarence Thomas’ trips?

Though the ProPublica report states it’s unclear how many times Thomas failed to disclose free trips, a look at flight records and dozens of interviews suggest that the justice was a regular passenger on Crow’s luxury trips. This included spending virtually every summer at the GOP donor’s private resort in New York’s Adirondacks and vacations at Crow’s ranch in East Texas. The judge has apparently also been known to go with Crow to the Bohemian Grove, an exclusive all-male retreat/campground in California. (The location is well-known for hosting politicians and business leaders, and was the site of a pivotal meeting in 1942 for the Manhattan Project.)

Since these discoveries came out, Thomas defended these vacations, saying he was advised not to report them because they were considered “personal hospitality.”

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” he said.

Still, discoveries certainly seem to run counter to what Thomas has said in the past, about preferring to travel by RV: “I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that,” he said in an interview for a documentary about his life financed by Crow. “There’s something normal to me about it.”

This isn’t the first time Thomas has faced scrutiny over his ethics. Last year, it was disclosed that he didn’t step away from election cases after his wife, a conservative activist, tried to urge lawmakers to overturn Trump’s loss in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

How do Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas know each other?

In political circles, Crow’s a well-known and connected Republican donor. During one 2017 trip to Crow’s Topridge resort, Thomas was a guest alongside other major GOP donors and members of the conservative pro-business think tank, the American Enterprise Institute.

What’s more, Crow told ProPublic that he met Thomas in 1996 — five years after the justice joined the high court. Though some allies say the pair are merely friends, the billionaire has been very generous towards Thomas over the years. For instance, in 2011, Politico reported that Crow had donated half a million dollars to a Tea Party group founded by Ginni Thomas. In reality, the Texas businessman has likely given much more: According to publicly disclosed political contributions, he’s donated $10 million to Republican political groups.

But in a recent statement made to ProPublica, Crow insists that he has “never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.” He also defended his gifts to the conservative judge: “Hospitality we have extended to the Thomas’s over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

Did Clarence Thomas break any rules?

Some experts seem to think he did. Unlike with members of Congress, there aren’t a lot of restrictions on what gifts justices can (or cannot) accept, but they’re generally required to publicly report “anything of value” they receive worth more than $415. There are some exceptions to this rule, however, such as someone hosting a justice at their property.

Even though the federal judiciary recently beefed up transparency requirements for judges, existing exceptions still don’t apply for transportation, like the private-jet flights that Thomas took on his trips with Crow. “If Justice Thomas received free travel on private planes and yachts, failure to report the gifts is a violation of the disclosure law,” Kedric Payne, a senior director for ethics at the nonprofit government watchdog Campaign Legal Center, told ProPublica.

This latest story will likely ramp up calls to further tighten ethics codes for Supreme Court justices and create more transparency around what gifts they can (or cannot) receive, which could prove to be an uphill battle.

“One of the long-running dynamics that makes it challenging when we talk about Supreme Court ethics is that short of impeachment, there’s not really disciplinary measures in place for Supreme Court justices,” policy analyst David Janofsky told Vox.