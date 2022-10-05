A Look at the Scandal Rocking Herschel Walker’s Campaign

Share

Herschel Walker, a “pro-life” Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is at the center of another scandal — this time for allegedly paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. We’ve got a look at his tumultuous campaign.

The latest bombshell

Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported the former football star paid for a woman he was dating to have an abortion back in 2009. The woman, who asked not to be identified because of privacy concerns, backed up her claim by providing a receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that showed Walker had given her a personal check.

The woman said that at the time, they agreed it would be more convenient to terminate the pregnancy, and that Walker had never expressed any regret to her over the decision. When asked why she decided to come forward, the woman told the Daily Beast: “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore.”

Walker — who wants to completely ban abortion, with no exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or when a pregnancy endangers the mother’s life — was quick to call the report a “flat-out” lie. He’s now locked in a toss-up race with Sen. Raphael Warnock. With the midterms swiftly approaching, Republicans have closed ranks and come to Walker’s defense.

“When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat, and smear their opponents,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee wrote in a statement. “Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too.”

But the report is only the latest in a series of controversies.

Other accusations

Multiple women have accused Walker of domestic violence, including his ex-wife Cindy Grossman. She claimed that Walker had threatened to kill her twice, once while holding a gun to her head and again with a razor held to her throat. A judge had granted her a protective order, noting that Walker posed a “clear and present danger of family violence,” per PolitiFact. The former couple have discussed the allegations in interviews, ahead of the publication of Walker’s 2008 memoir about his struggle with dissociative identity disorder.

Walker’s son, Christian Walker, wrote about the violence he and Grossman faced in a Twitter thread this week.

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.



You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Walker has also frequently criticized absentee fathers throughout his campaign. But in stories published over the summer, the Daily Beast uncovered that Walker has three other children that he had never publicly acknowledged before they were reported on.

He’s also come under fire for misrepresenting his academic and professional accomplishments. Walker appears to have lied about being high school valedictorian, graduating from the University of Georgia (which he left after his junior year to go pro), having served in law enforcement, and the charitable donations his company has made.

Hypocrisy on display

If this latest report about Walker is true, he would join the ranks of “pro-life” conservatives who have privately supported abortion — at least for the women in their lives. In 2018, there was Scott Lloyd. At the time he was overseeing the Office of Refugee Resettlement, where he prevented several undocumented teens from getting abortions, because he considered it morally wrong. It was later revealed that as a young man Lloyd drove a woman he got pregnant to an abortion clinic and paid for half the procedure.

In 2017, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Republican Rep. Tim Murphy (a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus) had asked a woman he was having an extramarital affair with to have an abortion. Murphy later resigned from his seat.

And let’s not forget, Rep. Scott DesJarlais. The Tennessee Republican, with a “100 percent pro-life voting record,” not only supported his wife in getting two abortions, but also pressured another woman he was having an affair with to terminate her pregnancy.