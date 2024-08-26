Will Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Debate? Their Latest Clash Casts Some Doubts

Share

The rivals are arguing over whether there should be hot mics.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are supposed to square off for a debate on Sept. 10, but it doesn’t look very promising as the two bicker over the rules.

Their campaigns are fighting over whether microphones should be muted while the opponent speaks to avoid interruptions. Now, there are some questions about whether the debate will even happen. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly suggested that he may skip it altogether, saying “stay tuned.”

While it’s common for campaigns to clash over the terms and conditions of such events, negotiations have been even more complicated this year because host networks have been orchestrating them ad hoc instead of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

So here’s a breakdown of what each side has to say and where to catch the potential primetime show.

Trump and Harris clash over debate rules

On Aug. 8, ABC News announced that Trump and Harris had agreed to take the debate stage, and both candidates said they were looking forward to it. The former president added that the two sides still had some “minor details” to work out, but it turns out those weren’t so minor.

Things have changed since the last debate in June—which was before President Biden ended his campaign and endorsed Harris to replace him. While the president wanted the mics to be off when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak, Harris’ team now prefers to keep them on at all times. “Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button,” Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said in a post on X.

Trump should honor his commitment to debate VP Harris on ABC on Sept 10 and he should reject his handlers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone.



The VP is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute buttonhttps://t.co/Ym35j4cNKj — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 26, 2024

The Trump campaign has made it clear that it wants the ABC debate to be governed by the same rules as the last one — even though the Biden campaign agreed to those rules and not Harris. “Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the same terms as the CNN debate,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told Politico.

The former president then appeared to undermine his campaign’s efforts. When a reporter asked Monday whether he wanted his microphone muted, Trump replied, “Doesn’t matter to me, I’d rather have it probably on.”

For the record, mics have traditionally been left on during presidential debates. CNN turned this longstanding practice on its head for the June debate in an effort to “ensure a civilized discussion.” This leaves little room for any potential quips — or outbursts. According to Politico, Harris’s team believes she can get Trump to lose his temper if mics are always hot.

What’s at stake

As the two campaigns squabble over the debate’s mechanics, Harris and Trump are under a lot of pressure to perform well. The two continue to run neck and neck in swing states, including Florida, Georgia, and Arizona. Plus, a new national poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University found the vice president leading Trump 50 percent to 43 percent, marking a substantial 7-point lead.

The last debate also resulted in Biden dropping out of the race entirely, so anything goes. And Harris and Trump are taking markedly different approaches to their debate prep. Harris is visiting Georgia this week and is limiting the number of campaign stops she will make as she focuses on her preparations for getting on stage.

As with past debates, Trump is taking a more relaxed approach to his preparations, saying, “I think my whole life I’ve been preparing for a debate.” But CNN reported that he enlisted one of Harris’ 2020 Democratic primary rivals, Tulsi Gabbard, to help him prepare. The former Hawaii congresswoman has since left the party and endorsed the Republican nominee.

How to watch the September Trump/Harris debate on ABC

If the debate happens, it’s a primetime event you won’t want to miss.

You can catch it on ABC starting at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, or stream it on ABC News Live, Disney+, or Hulu. World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will be moderating.

Trump has railed against the network, suggesting that its anchors were biased against him. “I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Sunday. Then again, the former president has threatened to back out of another debate ever since Harris replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

So far, it’s unclear whether there will be any other debates as the upcoming one is the only one both campaigns have officially committed to participating in, so stay tuned.