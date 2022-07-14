Politics and Policy July 14, 2022

Ohio Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl Who Was Forced to Travel Out of State for an Abortion

By Tess Bonn

Silhouette of a young girl sitting in a bedroom

Getty Images

Some Republicans called the case a “lie,” but this proves it really happened.

In a case that has drawn both national and worldwide attention, a man has been arrested in Ohio for raping a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant and had to travel across state lines for an abortion. 

Gerson Fuentes was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with the rape of a minor, and he’s currently being held on a $2 million bond. During his arraignment, it was revealed that the young girl, who hasn’t been publicly identified, had to travel to Indiana to terminate the pregnancy. 

A doctor who helped the child to obtain the abortion is reportedly under investigation by Indiana authorities for child abuse and potential failure to report the procedure. According to documents obtained by CNN, Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported the termination to the state’s Department of Health three days after it was carried out, per Indiana law.

“The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement Thursday. “Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

Unfortunately, cases like this might be more common than you might think. According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 7,000 girls aged 14 or younger were pregnant nationwide in 2013, and roughly half of those pregnancies were aborted. But it’s hard to say where this number stands now, especially now that federal abortion rights have been overturned following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Here’s why the case in Ohio has become such a political flashpoint. 

Who is Gerson Fuentes?

The twenty-seven-year-old admitted to raping the young girl, who was just 9 at the time, on at least two occasions. But Columbus police didn’t learn about the case and make an arrest until the girl’s mother contacted Franklin County Children Services. The girl has since testified that Fuentes was the one who got her pregnant, and DNA testing is underway to confirm that he’s the father of the aborted fetus. 

If convicted, Fuentes could face a lifetime in jail, but much of the focus has been on his immigration status rather than his crime. An unnamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement source told Fox News that Fuentes was from Guatemala and had entered the U.S. illegally

Why has the case gotten so much attention?

The story has been subjected to a politicized dispute over its authenticity. It was first reported by the Indianapolis Star based on information provided by Dr. Bernard, an abortion provider who said she’d been contacted about the girl’s pregnancy. But when Bernard declined to corroborate her account due to concerns about patient-doctor confidentiality, Republicans seized on the lack of further detail and claimed the story had been made up — that is, until the Columbus Dispatch officially reported Fuentes’s arrest, proving that it really happened.

The skepticism surfaced when Ohio Attorney General David Yost said he hadn’t heard a “whisper” of the case and doubled down on the idea that it was likely a fabrication. But after the report was confirmed by authorities, he praised Feuntes’s arrest and said that his “heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.” Similarly, Rep. Jim Jordan called the story “another lie” before deleting the remark on Twitter and applauding the arrest. Prominent news outlets also joined in on the skepticism, such as The Wall Street Journal, which deemed it “an unlikely story from a biased source” — until its editorial board updated the post with news of Fuentes’ arrest

“It’s always shocking to me that people are surprised to hear about these stories,” Dr. Bernard told The New York Times. “The fact that anyone would question such a story is a testament to how out of touch lawmakers and politicians are with reality.”

Why has the story been tied to the abortion debate?

The case received international attention when President Biden referenced it after signing an executive order aimed at protecting abortion: “Ten years old. Raped, six weeks pregnant. Already traumatized. Was forced to travel to another state.”

The 10-year-old girl was also directly impacted by the reversal of federal abortion rights: She traveled out of her home state just three days past Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, which went into effect hours after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24. Though she was able to get access to the procedure in Indiana, the Republican-controlled legislature there is expected to consider new restrictions in a matter of weeks

But even those steps remain unclear, as Indiana Republicans have given no indication of whether they’ll push for a full abortion ban or allow for exceptions in cases of rape or incest. “I am comfortable saying I want to make progress to protect innocent life and I will continue to be,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

More About

Politics and Policy
Joe Biden arrives in Israel Joe Biden arrives in Israel
July 13, 2022

What to Know About President Biden’s High-Stakes Trip to the Middle East

President Biden is visiting the Middle East in what could be his challenging diplomatic test yet. The commander-in-chief landed in Israel on Wednesday, and he’s expected to make his way to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian leadership before heading off to Saudi Arabia.  But his first presidential trip to the region has been […]
Photos of Joe Biden through the years Photos of Joe Biden through the years
July 11, 2022

Should Joe Biden Run Again in 2024? His Own Party Isn’t So Sure

Back in 2020, Joe Biden earned the votes of more than 81 million Americans, the highest total in the history of our presidential elections. (To accomplish that, he surpassed the previous record of 74 million, which was held by his former running mate, Barack Obama.) But halfway through his term, the future prospects for our […]
a hand putting a ballot in a box a hand putting a ballot in a box
July 8, 2022

Kansas Will Be the First State to Vote on Abortion Rights, Post Roe v. Wade Reversal

The U.S. has officially entered a new era of abortion rights — President Biden signed an executive order protecting reproductive access, including contraceptives. Now, an upcoming primary in Kansas will mark the first statewide test of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On August 2nd, Kansas voters will head to the polls […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events