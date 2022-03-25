Katie Breaks Down Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearings with Neal Katyal

Share

Will she become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice?

In the last week, millions of Americans have been following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. The hearings have been contentious and even controversial at times, with several GOP senators grilling Jackson on topics that ranged from what prisoners at Guantanamo deserve legally, to her sentencing decisions in child pedophilia cases, to what Jackson thinks of a children’s book about anti-racism.

If the hearings — or the coverage of them — has left you feeling a little bit overwhelmed, you’re definitely not alone. To help us make sense of Jackson’s march toward the Supreme Court bench, Katie turned to one of her favorite legal experts, former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal.

Katyal’s relationship to the Supreme Court is about as first-hand as it gets. As a law school student, he clerked for Justice Breyer (whose spot on the court Brown is seeking), and over the course of his legal career, Katyal argued more Supreme Court cases than any other minority lawyer in American history.

Katie got the scoop on all things SCOTUS in an Instagram live interview with Katyal on Thursday evening. You can watch their full conversation right here: