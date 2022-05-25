How You Can Help Uvalde Families in the Wake of the Deadly School Shooting

Share

The community is looking for blood donations, funds, and legal aid.

As news of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, TX, made national headlines, many of us were left feeling powerless and wondering what we can do to help.

And it shows: Within hours of the rampage, fundraisers popped up online and on the ground, and local health centers called for blood donations at nearby hospitals. A San Antonio Salvation Army food truck traveled to the tragic scene to offer snacks and spiritual care to first responders.

These efforts come as the community grieves the deaths of 19 kids and two teachers who were shot down by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. After law enforcement killed 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, parents had to wait well late into the night at the local civic center to see whether their children had survived, with some having to give DNA swabs to help investigators identify victims.

Though there are likely many more horrifying details to come from the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, we rounded up a list of ways you can give back.

Give blood

University Health hospital in San Antonio, where four victims are currently being treated, called for blood donations on Wednesday, but following an overwhelming response, it directed people to other facilities in need. This includes the South Texas Blood & Tissue, which has been able to send 25 units of blood to area hospitals.

If you can’t make it to University Hospital, @connectforlife is also accepting donations.

Visit their website for more information: https://t.co/JkmVdn15AD — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Not in Texas? Don’t worry, you can still give: South Texas Blood & Tissue has also urged people in other parts of the country to donate at their local blood banks. “This tragedy highlights the importance of always having blood available on the shelf and before it’s needed,” said a representative.

Support fundraisers

While there are a number of ways you can give, here are few verified ones:

Uvalde Victims Relief Fund

University Health System’s foundation has started a Uvalde Victims Relief Fund, and said that donations will be used to help cover unpaid medical bills as well as any other hospital expenses.

GoFundMe

In wake of the mass shooting in Texas, GoFundMe created an online hub with a vetted list of fundraisers, including some that give back directly to the families themselves. VictimsFirst, a network of families of loved ones who’ve died in previous mass shootings, is among those listed, and vows that “100% of what is collected goes DIRECTLY to the victim base.”

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a nonprofit organization just outside of San Antonio, has set up a #UvaldeStrong Fund to aid victims, families, and others who’ve been impacted by the mass shooting.

Volunteer your expertise

If you have legal experience or know someone in Texas who does, the San Antonio Legal Services Association is looking for licensed lawyers to help victims and families on a range of issues, including insurance and family law. To offer assistance, reach out to uvalderesponse@sa-lsa.org.