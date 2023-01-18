Murder Warrant Issued for Brian Walshe in Wife’s Disappearance

Share

A murder warrant has been issued for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife Ana Walshe after her disappearance from a Boston, Massachusetts suburb around New Year’s Day. Walshe pleaded not guilty to misleading investigators and is due to be arraigned today. His attorney declined to comment.

Mr. Walshe, 47, was arrested on January 8 amid disturbing allegations related to his wife’s disappearance. Prosecutors allege that the timeline he provided of his actions around the time she vanished did not make sense, and claim that he lied in order to throw investigators off the scent.

An array of potential evidence

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at home early on January 1, before taking a ride-share to Boston’s Logan International Airport. Since she was reported missing by her employer on January 4, investigators have unearthed a series of potentially significant evidence.

Police reportedly found a bloody knife in the Walshe’s basement, and a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material, and apparent bloodstains were discovered by investigators among trash at a Peabody transfer station. The hacksaw and cloth have apparently been sent for testing.

Mr. Walshe allegedly bought $450 of cleaning supplies and other goods from a Home Depot the day after his wife vanished. According to law enforcement sources via CNN, an inspection of Walshe’s internet searches found that he’d looked up how to dismember and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.” Ana Walshe has been described as 5’2 and weighing 115 pounds.

Announcing the murder charge, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said: “Additional details of the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time.”

A disturbing history

According to a report, Ana told the police in 2014 that she feared Brian Walshe, who she was not yet married to, “was going to kill (her) and her friend.” The investigation was reportedly closed because the victim did not cooperate with the prosecution.

Court documents show that Brian Walshe was indicted on federal fraud charges in 2018 for allegedly selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay. He also allegedly promised to sell a friend’s real artwork, but never did — and he never compensated the friend for the piece.

In 2021, Walshe pleaded guilty to three out of four charges in the case in exchange for a recommended sentence of incarceration, supervised release, fines, restitution and forfeiture. He has been under house arrest and has had to report his whereabouts ever since. The case remains open while the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigates his finances.

Ana’s friends fear the worst

“This is completely unlike her and I think that is part of the shock,” her friend Evan Turell told the local NBC station. “She would not go a day without talking to her husband and her boys.”

“This is honestly just really mind-boggling, and gut-wrenching,” she added. “There’s no words.”

Ana Walshe’s friend and former colleague Pamela Bardhi said that the investigators’ pursuit of a murder charge confirmed her worst suspicions.

“I just had this horrible gut feeling and I prayed I was wrong,” she told CNN on Tuesday. “I prayed that it wasn’t the case. And here we are now finding out a few hours ago there’s a murder charge … That’s a heavy, heavy thing.”

As painful as discovering the truth will undoubtedly be, Bardhi believes it is preferable to living in doubt.

“I think that the truth is a real double-edged sword. It’s painful to know, but it’s necessary,” she added. “I think that those kids deserve to know what happened to their mother, no matter what, and her family and her friends.”

“We are devastated. Ana is such a beacon of love and Joy,” family friend Peter Kirby told CNN following the discovery of a knife in the Walshe’s basement. “She lights up every room. We miss her and are doing everything we can to support her 3 beautiful children.”