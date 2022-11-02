What’s at Stake in the Midterms — And How Worried Should Democrats Be?

Share

Midterms are just around the corner, and there’s rarely been so much at stake. It’s crucial that we all have a solid understanding of what’s going on, the key issues on voters’ (and candidates’) minds, and how the results will affect us all.

Lis Smith, a seasoned political operative, formerly the senior adviser for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, and author of New York Times bestseller Any Given Tuesday, breaks down the situation as it stands, and what we can expect.

The House is ready to topple

The Democrats’ majority in the House and the Senate is razor thin — at 220 to 212 seats in the House, to 51 to 50 seats in the Senate. As Smith says, it looks “very very likely” that they’ll lose the House next week.

“There was a thought over the summer that maybe we would only lose the House by a margin, that we’d only lose five seats or 10 seats,” says Smith. “But now it’s looking more like it’s gonna be 25 seats, or more than that. A bunch of very Democratic seats that Biden won by over 10 points have moved into the toss-up category. That does not bode well for Democrats, obviously.

There’s slightly better news in the Senate. “Senate races are statewide, so they’re more likely to withstand electoral waves, and in the key Senate races that we have won, it’s in states that Biden won,” she explains. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that in some of the states, he only won by a pointer.”

Watch below for a breakdown of the incredible sway election deniers have in some states, why Democrats in “safe” states like New York and California might vote on issues besides abortion and guns, the horrifying attack on the Pelosis last weekend, the standoff between Dr. Oz and John Fetterman, and much, much more.