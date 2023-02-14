What We Know About the Deadly Shooting at Michigan State University

Share

The gunman is yet to be identified.

At least three people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman invaded the Michigan State University campus yesterday and opened fire. We have the latest on the events that saw terrified students barricade themselves in classrooms for hours, and how authorities dealt with the “monumental” task of apprehending the shooter.

What happened

At 8:31 pm, MSU students and faculty received an email. It told them shots had been fired on or near campus. “Run, Hide, Fight,” it said. That meant get away from the danger if possible, conceal yourself if not, and if there’s no alternative, fight to protect yourself.

– At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after shooting at Michigan State University campus in East Lansing

– Shooter is wearing a mask and is at large

– Multiple shooting scenes on campus

– FBI and ATF responding pic.twitter.com/ckiZQdcVS6 — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) February 14, 2023

Police rushed to answer reports of a shooting at Berkey Hall, where lessons are held, followed by the student union. Hours later, the campus was told that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We are devastated at the loss of life,” Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

As the violence unfolded, students and others sheltered in place for hours on the East Lansing campus, which is home to 50,000 people.

Nightmarish flashbacks

For some, the nightmare echoed earlier experiences. Andrea Ferguson, whose daughter survived a deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, and now attends MSU told NBC News how it felt to receive the news that another attack was taking place.

“It was like re-living Oxford all over again,” she said. “The phone call, the word shooting, shooter, it was so real.”

She added that she’d “never expected in my lifetime to have to experience two school shootings.”

One day before the five year mark of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, people in America are waiting to hear whether students and educators have been shot by a gunman at Michigan State University in Lansing.



My God. https://t.co/zo4e4ZpFGJ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2023

A behemoth task for law enforcement

Neither of the buildings where the violence took place requires special access to enter, and both are open to the public during business hours. MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said that the size of the campus made apprehending the shooter particularly challenging.

“That’s part of the monumental task. We do have areas that are accessible to the public,” Lynch said. “The task in itself is that we have 400 buildings on campus and over 5,300 acres and part of the process in the response that we had is that we were able to divide and organize to be methodical in the search process and obtain evidence and share as it comes through. But with a university our size and the areas that we are responsible for, that becomes a task.”

Berkey Hall is “a purely academic building,” Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Police said per NBC News.

“That building is unlocked and open to the public during business hours, if you will,” he explained. He added that the shooting took place before the building was secured for the night, and that “to my knowledge, there were activities occurring in that building as part of the academic function of the university.”

The gunman who wrought deadly havoc on the MSU campus last night is yet to be identified. Chris Rozman, Interim Deputy Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety, said that he was 43-years-old, and had no ties to the school. Police have not established a motive so far.

“I know that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody’s mind,” Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. “We will do our best to determine that but at this time we have no idea.”

Time to be together

The university will take two full days off classes — both in-person and online — to regroup and come together following the tragedy.

“This is a day of shock and heartbreak,” Teresa K. Woodruff, interim president of Michigan State University told a press conference.

“We want to wrap our warm arms around every family that is touched by this tragedy and give them the peace that passeth understanding in moments like this… we will change over time,” Woodruff said. “We cannot allow this to continue to happen again.”

Police have asked students to keep off campus as they continue to inspect the crime scenes and move to emergency operations.

“Supervisors will be notifying designated essential employees if they should report to campus tomorrow,” the school said.

The long view

It’s hard to believe, but today marks five years since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and injured just as many.

We’re taking a look at the devastating ways gun violence impacts children— including a few we might not realize. And because one victim of gun violence is too many, we’re also examining how other countries have stopped mass shootings.