“The Blind Side” Family Said They Adopted NFL Player Michael Oher — Now, He’s Saying Otherwise

The feel-good movie from 2009 is starting to feel pretty complicated.

It’s been 14 years since the film The Blind Side premiered to widespread (and also rocky) acclaim — and now, thanks to a filing by NFL player Michael Oher, the larger-than-life story behind the film just became downright unbelievable. And unfortunately, not in a good way.

The 2009 film depicted Oher’s alleged journey out of poverty and into NFL stardom, thanks to the (again, alleged) support of a wealthy white family, the Tuohys. The film also highlighted a critical part of Oher’s story: The claim that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy adopted Oher into their family a few months after he turned 18.

Except now Oher is claiming he was never adopted at all. Instead, he says, the Tuohys manipulated him into signing another equally life-changing document when he was 18: a set of legal papers which gave them the right to completely manage his finances and business dealings. Oh, and they supposedly did this right at the moment Oher was about to become a highly lucrative commodity as one of the top college football players in the nation. Here’s what we know.

When did Oher realize he wasn’t adopted by the Tuohy family?

According to Oher’s lawyer, J. Gerard Stranch IV, Oher became skeptical of his relationship with the Tuohy family only after The Blind Side came out, when he saw how he was portrayed in the film. Specifically, Oher was depicted as having intellectual disabilities, which isn’t the case in real life. In fact, Oher was academically gifted, which is how he managed to get into the Memphis private school where he would eventually meet the Tuohy children and their parents.

In the years following the release of The Blind Side, though, Oher was too preoccupied with his burgeoning NFL career to spend much time unpacking what had or hadn’t happened with the Tuohys — but he eventually hired a lawyer with the intent of finding out if the family had received more money for the film than they claimed they had.

Through his lawyer, Oher learned that they had, in fact, received far more lucrative deals than they said. (They originally claimed to have earned a flat fee from the film that they divided five ways, which included Oher, but the legal filing now says the four Tuohy family members earned $225,000 each from the film, as well as 2.5 percent of the film’s net proceeds, while Oher received no money from the film whatsoever.)

Through this investigation, Oher also found out an even more startling truth: He’d never been adopted to begin with.

“Mike’s relationship with the Tuohy family started to decline when he discovered that he was portrayed in the movie as unintelligent,” Oher’s attorney said, via ESPN. “Their relationship continued to deteriorate as he learned that he was the only member of the family not receiving royalty checks from the movie, and it was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn’t adopted and a part of the family.”

Oher’s new petition against the Tuohy family seeks punitive damages

Oher retired from the NFL in 2017 and married his girlfriend of 17 years, Tiffany Roy, in 2022. The couple have four children together, two girls and two boys. There’s a certain poetic irony to the timing of Oher’s public revelation: Now that he’s settled with a family of his own, he’s ready to take on the family who allegedly pretended to let him join theirs.

In the petition, filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, Oher claims the Tuohys encouraged him to sign papers for a conservatorship. He says they told him it was the same thing as adoption, but that they had to do it this way because he was over 18 years old. Oher happily signed the papers, he said, because he thought he was joining the Tuohy family — but instead, the papers ensured that he had no legal relationship to them whatsoever and that they had financial control over him moving forward.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing says. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Now, Oher has filed this petition for a number of reasons. First, he wants to legally terminate the conservatorship. Second, he wants to conduct a full accounting of all of the money the Tuohy family has received in relation to his name and likeness. Finally, he wants the Tuohy parents to pay him a share of those profits, as well as an unknown number for punitive damages.

Sean Tuohy responds

On Monday, Sean Tuohy told The Daily Memphian that he was surprised by the allegations made in Oher’s filing. “We’re devastated,” he said. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Tuohy added that his family “didn’t make any money off the movie,” but he also said that Michael Lewis, the author of the book on which the film is based, did share half of his payment with the subjects. “Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael,” he said. “It was about $14,000, each. We were never offered money; we never asked for money.”

Over the years, the Tuohys have repeatedly referenced Oher as their adopted son, often in ways that directly benefitted their family financially, including through their foundation, and in their published books and speaking engagements. As recently as 2020, Leigh Anne has shared pictures of Oher to her Instagram page, calling him her “Super Bowl MVP.”