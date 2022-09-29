Hurricane Ian Smashes Into Florida

Share

Some areas are set to see their worst storm surges on record.

Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida yesterday, and it’s already unleashed catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surges. Here’s what we know about one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. in decades.

A megastorm

Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm packing 150 mph sustained winds and knocking out power for more than 2.3 million homes and businesses. It’s now weakened to a Category 1 storm, but conditions are still seriously dangerous, with some areas set to see their worst storm surges on record.

Governor Ron DeSantis urged those who hadn’t made it to the shelters to avoid roads and take cover at home.

“It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the storm,” he said before Ian landed. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly.”

Orlando International Airport, Florida, has received 12.24 inches of rain from #Ian as of 4 a.m. EDT Thursday, and the rain is still falling. Track the torrential downpours from Ian here: https://t.co/C9HvYxUZKC pic.twitter.com/0aiN7vKEKI — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 29, 2022

DeSantis has reportedly been in regular contact with President Biden over the last several days. He says some areas have already seen 12-foot storm surges.

“This is a big one, and I think we all know there’s going to be major, major impacts,” he said per NBC. “We have a long way to go before the storm exits this state.”

“Turn around, don’t drown”

Flash flood warnings have been active in parts of Osceola County and Orange County. Drivers have been warned to be especially cautious at night, and avoid flooded roads. The Orlando metro area has received between 8 to 12 inches of rain, and can expect 2 to 4 inches more to come, and storm surge warnings are in effect for Suwannee River southward to Flamingo, Tampa Bay, the Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River, and St. Johns River.

Firefighters in Naples, Florida, are seen unloading a submerged fire engine as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge inundated their fire station. https://t.co/azo6HfJTEr pic.twitter.com/9kdYmSNLx6 — ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2022

The National Hurricane Center has warned: “This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

Fort Myers underwater

One holidaymaker in Fort Myers told NBC that she looked out of her condo window and saw her car “float away.”

A TV news station in the same area, WINK TV, was flooded last night. WINK’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt posted a video of the high water inside the building, and WINK Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt wrote: “Storm surge got into WINK, flooded out our entire set and newsroom in Fort Myers. Lost power and I was unable to continue broadcasting on tv and radio.”

“Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time,” according to an update on the station’s website.

Weakened, but still powerful

The National Hurricane Center says that hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been dropped across southern Florida as Ian moves farther north, but it’s still a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of up to 75 mph.

”Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast later today,” it explained.

Ian’s anticipated path

Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia are all under states of emergency as they await Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Ian is expected to head toward those states as a tropical storm and probably dump flood levels of rain after it passes over Florida.