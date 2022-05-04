Here’s Where You Can Donate to Support Abortion Access Right Now

Share

Millions of women are in danger of being forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.

Millions of people across the United States have been in shock since the news that Roe v Wade may soon be overturned. While those initial feelings are understandably overwhelming, it’s critical to remember though the reversal of the universal right to an abortion affects everyone, those with the fewest resources will always bear the worst brunt of the decision, and may pay for it for the rest of their lives.

Pregnancy at the best of times is uncomfortable and inconvenient, and far from risk-free, but pregnancy at the worst of times is downright dangerous. An abortion ban could mean a 21 percent increase in maternal mortality — rising by 33 percent for Black women — and those who survive physically still face a lifetime of discrimination and disadvantage. Without mandatory free childcare, paid maternity leave, or mental healthcare, women forced to give birth against their will are effectively sentenced — along with their children — to life as second-class citizens, told in no uncertain terms that they are not worthy of autonomy over their own bodies or fates.

Across America, civil rights groups and healthcare advocates are redoubling their efforts to advance protective legislation, and provide medical care for women who do not want to remain pregnant. If you believe that everyone should have the right to choose their own life, and to exercise control over their own body, here are some organizations you can donate to:

The National Network of Abortion funds will split your donation between 86 organizations across state lines — and gives you the option to customize different amounts for different groups. The group has links to organizations in every state, so you have the option of targeting your donations to the areas most hostile to abortion, where women have the least access.

Donate here.

If you’d rather search for a group by state, click here.

When the news of the Supreme Court leak broke, the ACLU posted: “This opinion would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions, for over 50 years.”

The civil rights group, which has engaged in nearly every major civil liberties battle in the U.S. for over a century, pledged that it will “will never stop fighting for the right to choose when and if to have a child.”

Donate to the ACLU here.

The Center For Reproductive Rights “works to protect and advance abortion rights around the world by removing restrictive laws and policies, promoting measures to improve access to safe and legal abortion, and countering efforts to undermine access to abortion care.”

Donate here.

WRRAP is a “non-partisan, nonprofit organization assisting women who are financially unable to pay for safe, legal abortions or emergency contraceptives.” The group works directly with pre-screened health clinics across the U.S., on a case-by-case basis.

Donate here.

Indigenous Women Rising is “committed to honoring Native & Indigenous People’s inherent right to equitable and culturally safe health options through accessible health education, resources and advocacy.”

Donate here.

Access Reproductive Care Southeast offers “funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.”

Donate here.

The Northwest Abortion Access Fund serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, helping people pay for their abortion care by sending funding directly to the clinic as well as offering travel support.

Donate here.

Midwest Access Coalition “helps people traveling to, from, and within the Midwest access a safe, legal abortion with support in the following areas: travel coordination and costs, lodging, food, medicine, and emotional support.”

Donate here.