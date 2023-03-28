This Attorney Had a Pretty Weird Approach To Questioning Gwyneth Paltrow

Share

“I have to wear four-inch heels just to make it to 5’5”,” she told the Goop founder.

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing accident told jurors on Monday that the Goop founder smacked into him from behind, and “I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying.”

Terry Sanderson, 76, said it was “Iike somebody was out of control and going to hit a tree and was going to die.” He added that it was the hardest he’d ever been hit skiing and that it was a “serious, serious smack”.

Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000. He says he’s endured physical, mental, and emotional injuries as a result of the collision, and has been a “self-imposed recluse” since.

Paltrow, 50, says Sanderson knocked into her from behind, and that she was so upset that she quit the slopes for the rest of the day. She’s countersuing for $1, and her legal costs.

Kill ’em with kindness?

The trial’s proven something of a spectacle so far — particularly thanks to Sanderson’s lawyer’s unusual approach to questioning Paltrow.

During one of their bizarre exchanges, Kristin VanOrman appeared beside herself at how tall Paltrow is.

“May I ask how tall you are?” she asked.

“I’m just under 5’10”. I think I’m shrinking though,” Paltrow said.

“You and me both. I am so jealous. I have to wear four-inch heels just to make it to 5’5″!” VanOrman replied.

“Oh, they’re very nice,” Gwyneth demurred.

