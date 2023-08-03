Want to Live Like a Celebrity? Check out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guesthouse on Airbnb

Share

The place looks dreamy.

Imagine checking into your Airbnb and being greeted by none other than Gwyneth Paltrow. That could soon be a reality, thanks to her paid partnership with the home-sharing site.

On Tuesday, the actress posted an Instagram video announcing that she’s listing her guesthouse in Montecito, California, on Airbnb for a one-night stay on September 9th for up to two guests. “I’ll be there to greet you upon your arrival and ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay,” Paltrow says in the listing.

You might be already wondering why a celebrity, whose net worth is an estimated $200 million, would promote such an endeavor. Apparently, it’s all in the name of making “the world a little less lonely.”

“In the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote in the caption of an Instagram video announcing the collaboration.

While the stay is open to the public, fellow celebrities have already expressed interest in a stay. “I am on my way!” Selma Blair commented on Paltrow’s post. Wondering how you can book your stay at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb? We’ve got all the details for you below.

How can you reserve Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb?

Booking opens on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, according to the Airbnb listing. It’s currently listed for $0, though it’s unclear if that’s a placeholder until it becomes officially available.

Stephen Paul/Courtesy Airbnb

Surprisingly, the house and booking rules aren’t too intense other than stating that “Airbnb may conduct a review of public records” on guests, and that there will be “24-hour security on-site,” plus security cameras rolling throughout the stay.

Despite criticism from some who believe it’s “out of touch,” this isn’t the first time a famous home has been listed on Airbnb. In 2021, the company listed the apartment belonging to sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, in the series Sex in the City for $23 a night.

What do we know about Gwyneth Paltrow’s guesthouse?

Unlike the name suggests, Palthrow’s guesthouse is anything but little.

In her Instagram video, Paltrow gives you a tour of her soon-to-be-listed abode, pointing to a wood-burning fireplace, a “lovely little bar,” and a lofted bedroom with high ceilings. She then takes you into a marbled bathroom that’s complete with a massive tub and free products from her beauty brand, Goop. “Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came,” she says.

Stephen Paul/Courtesy Airbnb

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky even makes an appearance in the Instagram video to say that Paltrow’s residence is “one of the best homes I’ve ever seen, for sure.”

According to The Daily Mail, it’s one of two guest houses on Paltrow’s property that was purchased along with her 14,000-square-foot home that’s valued at $4.9 million. But guests won’t have access to Paltrow’s main house — just the guesthouse, patio, and pool.

What’s included in your stay?

In addition to some freebies, your stay includes a guided transcendental meditation session. “Nestled right in nature, you can come and have a Zen moment with lots of light and fresh air,” she says in her Instagram video.

If meditation isn’t your thing, you have the option of taking a dip in Paltrow’s stunning, Olympic-sized pool. “This is a really nice place to come and relax on one of the chaise longue in the sun and have a nice swim,” she says. (Her perfect French pronunciation made us question whether we had been saying that term wrong our whole lives.)

Stephen Paul/Courtesy Airbnb

As for food, her listing states that you can “fuel your body with a nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal.” (So expect a lot of vegetables, proteins, and words like “clean.”) You will also even get the chance to sit down with Paltrow herself and her husband Brad Falchuk for a chef’s dinner, which includes the choice of selecting “whichever bottle of wine you like” from her abundant repertoire.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” she wrote on Instagram.