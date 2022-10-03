Girl Dies After Shooting Father in Texas Murder Plot

Share

The girl is believed to have planned the attack with another child.

A 12-year-old girl has died two days after shooting her father, then apparently turning the gun on herself.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night at a residence in northwest Parker County, at about 11:30 p.m. The deputies then “located a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.” A handgun was discovered under her body.

Her 38-year-old father was found inside the family home having suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to Sheriff’s investigators, the girl is believed to have shot her father in a premeditated attack, fled the scene, and later shot herself.

Both the girl and her father were transferred to the hospital. Her father, who has been released, is expected to recover.

Investigators discovered that the girl, who was from Weatherford, had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets, and had been in contact with another girl from Lufkin, TX, about the murder plot. The other girl had also planned to murder her father but didn’t go through with it. The pair had intended to run away together to Georgia after carrying out the killings.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook on Sunday saying that the girl “involved in the shooting incident in northwestern Parker County on Sept. 20, 2022” had “succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 22, at a local hospital.”

The post continued that Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

The second 12-year-old girl from Lufkin, who Sheriff’s investigators believe was involved in planning the shooting, was taken into custody last week and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Sheriff Authier said according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.