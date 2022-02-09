Business and Tech February 9, 2022

Would a Merger Between Frontier and Spirit Mean Cheaper Airfare?

By Katie Couric Media

Paper airplanes made of dollar bills

KCM

We break down the implications of this airline shakeup.

The country’s two largest discount airlines, Spirit and Frontier, are merging. We’ve got a breakdown of the deal and how it may affect the price of your next flight.

The details of this mega-merger:

The two low-cost carriers announced this week they’re joining forces in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. Frontier, which is based out of Denver, will have a controlling stake of 51.5 percent in the new company.

“The transaction is centered around creating an aggressive low-fare competitor that will better serve guests, expand career opportunities for our team members, and create value for our shareholders,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said on a call with analysts. “Our businesses share similar values, including our long-standing commitment to affordable travel.”

The companies also said that they expect to expand, hiring another 10,000 workers by 2026. 

The big airlines have traditionally focused on catering to premium business travelers and international flyers, but that’s all changed with the pandemic and the subsequent shift to remote work. Now United, Delta, American Airlines, and Southwest are turning their attention to domestic travelers and vacationers — including the bargain hunters serviced by Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant.

The budget airlines have fared better through the pandemic than their larger counterparts, partly because the vacation sector has rebounded from its low point during the first wave of Covid-19 lockdowns much faster than business or international travel. 

A merger “makes a lot of sense” now that the “opportunity has ripened by the demand patterns of the pandemic,” a senior vice president at consulting firm ICF told CNBC.

Will it really lead to cheaper flights?

With its signature yellow planes, Spirit has a strong foothold in the east, while Frontier has more coverage in the west, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said. That should “drive more customers onto our existing flights,” bringing “low fares to more people,” he said.

The merger could motivate bigger airline companies to adjust their pricing strategy in order to compete for customers, which may be a “good thing for leisure travelers,” a Deloitte analyst told Axios

But not everyone’s so sure about that: “It’s rare to see this kind of consolidation be a positive for consumers,” another market expert said.

But not so fast

The deal could still be nixed by the Justice Department, which sued in September to block a partnership between American and JetBlue. The DOJ argued the alliance would choke off competition and drive up ticket prices. 

One analyst predicts the merger could face some objections given the Biden administration’s “‘big is bad’ approach,” but others have been more optimistic that a Frontier-Spirit merger would win approval. 

More About

Business and Tech
February 7, 2022

The U.S. Might Create “Digital Dollars” — Here’s How They’d Work

If you can’t remember the last time you paid for your coffee with actual bills or coins, you’re not alone: Credit card or contactless payments have increasingly become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Federal Bank is looking to make digital dollars even more accessible. Just last month, the central bank released a […]
Katie Couric and John Molner at Harvard Business School Katie Couric and John Molner at Harvard Business School
December 2, 2021

Katie and John Take Harvard! What the Prestigious Business School Learned From KCM’s Origin Story

One of the country’s most prestigious universities recently got a taste of our classic KCM charm when Katie and John stopped by for an engaging discussion about an illuminating report on Katie Couric Media’s beginnings. Harvard Business School faculty members took a deep dive on the company for a fascinating case study about Katie and […]
Elizabeth Holmes Elizabeth Holmes
November 23, 2021

Will Elizabeth Holmes’s Testimony Help or Hurt in Her Fraud Trial? Legal Experts Weigh In

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes came to her own defense Monday for the second day of her testimony at her criminal fraud trial. Here’s the rundown on her newsmaking time on the stand. What is Elizabeth Holmes accused of?  Holmes is looking at 11 federal fraud charges over allegations that she knowingly defrauded investors out of […]