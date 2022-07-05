Fourth of July Shooting Suspect in Custody

Share

Robert E. Crimo III has been named as the suspected shooter who killed six people and injured dozens more.

At least six people were killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during the town’s Fourth of July parade yesterday. Though the gunman initially fled the scene, a suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, has been taken into custody. Here’s the latest.

What happened?

A gunman opened fire using a “high-powered rifle” from a nearby rooftop early on during the celebrations in downtown Highland Park, at about 10 a.m. CT. Many bystanders initially mistook the noise for fireworks, but panic quickly ensued once they realized the true cause. Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional.”

Police identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person being sought for his “alleged involvement” in the attack, and appealed to the public for help in discovering him. Hours after the shooting, Crimo was spotted in a Honda Fit described as wanted by the FBI in North Chicago. Local police initiated a traffic stop, and Crimo attempted to get away but surrendered peacefully after a chase. He was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. local time.

Who were the victims?

Not all of those who were killed have been identified. Among the victims was 76-year-old Nicolas Toledo, who hadn’t wanted to attend the parade, but had to be around people due to his disabilities. He was shot three times in his wheelchair. Jacki Sundheim, a former preschool teacher, has also been identified among those dead. “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief,” her synagogue said in a statement.

What has the response been from officials?

Senate majority whip Dick Durbin of Illinois called the recently passed bipartisan gun bill an important step to combat gun violence, but noted concerns that the legislation didn’t address. “There is no reason for a person to own a military assault weapon. It has no value for hunting, or sports or even self-defense,” he said. “It is a killing machine.”

In a press release from the White House, President Biden said: “Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”

Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen said of Crimo’s arrest: “This doesn’t necessarily mean this is over but we are certainly encouraged that we have a person of interest.”

What do we know about the alleged shooter?

The suspected gunman posted violent music videos online ahead of the massacre, and law enforcement officials amassed a “significant amount of digital evidence today which helped lead investigators” toward identifying Crimo as a suspect. The Facebook and Twitter accounts associated with Crimo have been suspended.

One of the suspect’s uncles told CNN he spotted no warning signs that would lead him to believe his nephew could have committed such a crime. “I’m heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken,” Paul A. Crimo said.

Crimo was initially identified by the police as being 22 years old, but according to his social media — and an FBI bulletin — he is 21.

Ethan Absler, who went to school with Crimo, spoke to Katie about his recollections of the alleged shooter. They’d met on a few occasions, and Absler described Crimo as “mysterious,” but prompting “no immediate red flags.” Crimo apparently dropped out of school at age 16 to pursue a career in music, and according to some of those who knew him, his father ran for mayor in the “quiet, safe, upper-middle-class” town.

A weekend of violence

As is almost always the case, the awful attack in Highland Park was not the only incident of gun violence over the weekend. Two law enforcement officers were shot during a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, and no suspect has yet been named or apprehended. Police are pursuing multiple leads, and have appealed to the public for information on the attack which saw a 36-year-old Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer receive a graze wound to the forehead, and a 44-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy suffer a gunshot wound to the shoulder.