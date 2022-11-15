Four Idaho Students Have Been Found Dead — Here’s What We Know

Share

The students’ bodies were discovered in a house near the University of Idaho campus.

Classes at the University of Idaho were canceled yesterday as police began looking into the deaths of four students whose bodies were discovered in a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

The homicide investigation has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit campus community, where very little about the students’ deaths has been revealed so far. Here’s what we do know.

“No ongoing threat”

Though police haven’t disclosed how the students died, university officials tweeted that there’s no “ongoing threat.”

“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman over the phone, adding. “We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect.”

Victims’ identities revealed

The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington who was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho who was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona who majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho, who was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

The official response

Per NPR, Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman on Monday night that none of the dead students are believed to be responsible for the tragic deaths.

“Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement on Monday.

According to the university’s official website, additional counseling is being provided on-site today for students and employees. Additional security is on campus to assist with Safe Walks, a free service to all students and employees.