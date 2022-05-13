An Escaped Murderer Is at Large in Texas

Share

A convicted murderer who allegedly attacked a corrections officer driving a prison bus is now on the run in Texas. Per CNN, Gonzalo Lopez “stabbed Officer Smith in the left hand,” before bailing out of the bus, and is now at large.

Lopex had managed to free himself from his chair restraints, then got into a “physical altercation while Officer Smith was driving the bus,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst told the press. “He stabbed Officer Smith in the left hand with some sort of object. Officer Smith struggled with him trying to keep him from getting his service revolver — his weapon.”

“We will not call off the search until we find him,” Hurst said.

Lopez, 46, was given a life sentence 17 years ago for killing a man with a pickaxe after kidnapping him and attempting to force a ransom out of his wife. He was also convicted of attempted capital murder, having fired shots at a sheriff’s deputy.

Lopez made his escape in Leon County at around 1:20 p.m. on Highway 7 near Centerville, roughly 120 miles north of Houston.

Police have warned the public not to attempt to take Lopez into custody themselves, and have advised local residents to lock their vehicles and doors. The Centerville school district entered a “precautionary lockdown” after Lopez’s escape, with elementary students held back in their gym before they were allowed to go home.