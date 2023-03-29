The Power of an Assault Weapons Ban — And How You Can Help Pass It

Share

One study found that if a ban had existed from 2005 to 2019, it would have saved 339 lives.

After yet another horrific school shooting, legislators are taking a fresh look at an old method to prevent gun violence. President Biden this week called on Congress to ban assault weapons, which actually was the law of the land once upon a time. We’re taking a closer look at how the policy could help save lives.

The new push for an assault weapons ban

After a shooter, armed with two assault-style weapons, gunned down three children and three adults at an elementary school in Nashville on Monday, Biden pressed Congress to outlaw these horrifying guns. (If you can stomach a look at how these weapons can destroy the human body, the Washington Post’s in-depth examination of how AR-15s work is currently available without a subscription.)

But Biden’s request is nothing new: He’s actually called to ban assault weapons 70 times since taking office in 2021, and you’ll definitely remember the urgency in his words after 21 people were killed last year at a school in Uvalde, Texas. But as he told reporters on Tuesday, this step forward requires a literal act of Congress: “I have gone the full extent of my executive authority to do, on my own, anything about guns,” the president said.

The U.S. actually did previously have this ban in place. Biden helped pass it when he was a senator in 1994; it expired 10 years later. But during that period, it did make a difference. One study found that mass shooting deaths were 70 percent less likely to occur in the decade when the policy was in effect. Another study concluded that if the ban had existed from 2005 to 2019, it would have saved 339 lives.

Most Americans — including 86 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans — agree that the country needs to restrict these firearms, according to a 2022 survey. Democrats tried and failed to pass a ban last year, when they held majorities in both houses of Congress. Now that Republicans control the House, chances are slim that lawmakers will prohibit these weapons. And Biden knows his hands are tied.

“People say, ‘Why do I keep saying this if it’s not happening?’” he said of his frequent appeals. “Because I want you to know who isn’t doing it, who isn’t helping, to put pressure on them.”

What you can do to pass an assault weapons ban

You may have noticed a video on Katie’s Instagram profile on Wednesday in which she called her representatives to voice her support for common sense gun reform, including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. It took her a total of seven minutes.

Instead of continuing to scroll through social media posts for 5 or 10 more minutes, set that time aside to make a call yourself. (And if that pesky friend bugs you about dodging their call today, you can say you were busy calling your local representatives in an attempt to enact meaningful change.) If you feel passionately about preventing these senseless deaths, call your local representatives and let them know. You can use this simple tool to find out how to call their offices directly, or simply dial the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to be connected with any member of the House or Senate.

Not sure what to say? Katie walks you through it in the video below.