China is Holding One of Its Most Important Political Meetings — Here’s What It Means 

Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to serve a historic term.

With America coming out of a devastating pandemic and looking ahead toward a consequential midterm election coming up in November, you may not be up to date on international affairs. But the U.S. isn’t the only country on the verge of a possible turning point — China just kicked off the most important political event on its calendar, and the agenda could have far-reaching impact.

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist party congress with a speech, where he’s poised to secure an unprecedented third five-year term in office, and that could have a very real impact on the world. Xi is already doubling down on an aggressive foreign policy to boost China’s international influence and rewrite a global order that has been led by America for decades.

“At present, momentous changes of a like not seen in a century are accelerating across the world,” Xi said before congress on Sunday. “A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is well underway, and a significant shift is taking place in the international balance of power, presenting China with strategic opportunities in pursuing development.”

Here are more details on who Xi Jinping is and why his continued reign is significant.

What’s the Communist Party congress?

During a series of meetings in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square, more than 2,000 handpicked delegates gather from around the country to pick China’s leadership for the next five years. This includes the next president and top policy-making officials to serve on the political bureau, or “Politburo.” To put this into perspective, this marks the 20th congress in the party’s more than 100-year history.

Though it has been around for a while, the party’s decision-making process on the leadership has long been shrouded in secrecy. What we do know is that the party reviews the country’s progress and lays out its agenda for the next five years.

“It’s not just about ideas, it’s really about signaling a leader’s power and legacy,” David Bandurski, who leads the research program China Media Project, told NBC.

Who’s Xi Jinping?

As the son of a Chinese communist revolutionary, Xi first came to power in 2012 after holding various positions at the village, provincial and county levels. This includes being in charge of restoring order after social unrest in regions like Tibet and Xinjiang, where China has been accused of human rights abuses.

Since taking charge of the country, he has expanded its economy, military strength, and role as a global power. But, during his speech in front of congress, Xi acknowledged China’s challenges over the past five years, even some of those of his own making like his “zero Covid” policy, which caused some economic troubles.

Despite economic turmoil and even rare displays of civil disobedience over the approach, Xi has made it clear that he has no plans of changing course and issued a broad warning of more obstacles ahead.

“Be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms,” he said.

What’s at stake?

While there don’t appear to be any significant changes to China’s political or economic system, it will solidify Xi as the most powerful leader in China since the late Chairman Mao Zedong, who ruled until his death at age 82. On top of being president, Xi is also the Communist Party general secretary and head of the country’s army.

Now it seems like Xi’s third term is all but guaranteed. The party will hold a series of closed-door meetings throughout the week and is expected to emerge at the end of congress next Saturday to conduct a ceremonial vote to cement Xi’s power once again.

Foreign policy experts are already saying Xi’s continued leadership could strain relations between China and the U.S. even more. On top of taking sides with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan have already come to a boiling point as China continues to try to claim the self-governed island as its own against the objections by the U.S. and other Western allies. During his speech, Xi warned against any foreign interference, saying China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary.”

“If [Xi] continues along the same track, we’re going to see a continued downward spiral in the relationship,” Scott Kennedy, who’s a senior advisor at the think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “We will see greater Chinese focus on ideology domestically and internationally, and a greater emphasis on military security.”