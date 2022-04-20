Business and Tech April 20, 2022

Why BeReal Is the Social Media App We’ve All Been Waiting For

By Caroline Burke

cartoon of woman taking a selfie

Getty Images

Are you on BeReal yet?

There’s a new social media player in town, and your kids might already be on it. BeReal is a French app that’s currently taking the social media world by storm: over 6 million people have downloaded it in the last two years, and with an astounding 315 percent growth rate, year to date, the young platform already has publications labeling it as “Gen Z’s new favorite app.” And before you roll your eyes at the idea of having to learn how to use the latest photo-sharing network, you might want to take a beat and learn about what BeReal is actually trying to do.

The goal of BeReal is to offer a “new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life,” per its website. The whole premise of the app is to offer a more authentic for people to interact online, especially if they’ve grown tired of the constant pressure to look and behave a certain way. And at a time when other social media platforms are being accused of contributing to a full-blown mental health crisis among teenagers, it kind of feels like this type of app is entering the landscape right on time.

Perhaps most surprisingly: It seems like the app is already a huge success with the very people who need it the most.

How BeReal is different than any other social media app

Compared to other social media platforms, BeReal has an entirely different way of engaging its users. While Instagram and Facebook have created ecosystems that are literally endless in terms of how much time you can spend and content you can consume in a day, BeReal offers the exact opposite: It actively limits your engagement with the app to one moment every day.

Here’s how it works: At a random point in the day, you receive a prompt from BeReal to take a picture of what you’re doing. You have to respond within two minutes, and when you take the photo, BeReal will also take a picture of you at the same time. Your friends get the same prompt. Everyone sends those two photos to their group of friends, and in a matter of minutes, you get an unfiltered glimpse into what’s going on in your friends’ days.

The whole point of this is honesty. It’s not meant to be a glam photoshoot. You might send a picture of your dog if you’re out on a walk, and you might see a picture of your friend at their desk, working.

If you don’t like the photo you take and want to retake it, or if you miss the two-minute window, you can still send another picture, but here’s the kicker: Your friends will get a notification that you re-took the photo or that you were late. BeReal is literally encouraging everyone to be as spontaneous and real as possible, and, unlike Instagram or TikTok, it has set up a user interface that incentivizes people to do just that.

Without fun and glam filters, what do young people like about BeReal?

One college student, Meredith Mueller, spoke to NPR about why she loves BeReal. “It’s just so fun to, like, go take a break throughout my day and just go on there and see exactly what people are doing in the moment and throughout their day and where people are at,” she said.

But it’s not just the style of content sharing that separates BeReal from other platforms like Instagram and TikTok. It’s also the way follower counts aren’t emphasized at all.

Per NPR, Mueller’s follower count on BeReal is 50 people, all of whom she knows intimately. It’s a far cry from the 2,000 or so followers she has on Instagram — and that’s pretty much the exact point of BeReal. While Mueller feels pressure to “look good” on Instagram, she says her experience with this new app is the exact opposite.

“It’s more like a down-to-earth app,” she said. “I would say it’s like a judgment-free zone.”

Sign us up!

More About

Business and Tech
the netflix logo on a cracked tv screen the netflix logo on a cracked tv screen
April 21, 2022

These Changes Could Be Coming Soon to Your Netflix Account

Is Netflix past its prime? For the first time in a decade, the streaming platform is losing subscribers, which could force the company to make some major changes. Here’s a look at what’s next for Netflix and what it could mean for your subscription: A platform at a loss: Netflix announced this week that over […]
the twitter logo set next to elon musk the twitter logo set next to elon musk
April 19, 2022

Elon Musk Takes on Twitter: What Is the Endgame for the Tech Exec?

Tech exec Elon Musk is dominating headlines once again — this time, for his mission to buy Twitter. We’ll tell you about the latest corporate drama unfolding within the social media giant, plus more on the so-called “poison pill” that could keep Musk from taking the reins. Toying with a takeover Earlier this month, the […]
spam text spam text
April 18, 2022

Wondering Why Everyone in Your Neighborhood Is Getting Endless Spam Texts? This Might Be the Reason

If you’ve become the target of spam recently, you’re not alone. From text messages and phone calls to emails, virtually every form of spam is on the rise.  “There’s a large number of actors all over the world trying to squeeze spam into the network from almost an infinite number of entry points all the […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events