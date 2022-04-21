These Changes Could Be Coming Soon to Your Netflix Account

Share

For the first time in years, the company saw a decline in subscribers.

Is Netflix past its prime? For the first time in a decade, the streaming platform is losing subscribers, which could force the company to make some major changes. Here’s a look at what’s next for Netflix and what it could mean for your subscription:

A platform at a loss:

Netflix announced this week that over the course of the first quarter of 2022, it lost 200,000 subscribers. The company blamed the decline on economic factors like inflation, its suspension of service in Russia, and the rise of competing streaming services, especially from traditional providers like NBC’s Peacock or CBS’s Paramount+. It also pointed the finger at the sheer number of people sharing passwords with their friends and families. Netflix estimates that a staggering 100 million households are using a shared account.



It also revealed that it expects an even steeper drop of 2 million subscribers during the year’s second quarter. The news sent shares of the company plummeting 35 percent on Wednesday — its worst day since 2004 — wiping about $50 billion from its market capitalization.

Time for a commercial break?

Netflix, which has long positioned itself as a commercial-free alternative, is toying with the idea of adding ads to its shows and films: The company said this week it may consider offering a cheaper subscription that would include commercials.

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” Netflix Chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a call with analysts. “But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice.”

He added that the platform is currently exploring what this package would look like and are “trying to figure that out over the next year or two.”

What about password sharing?

Netflix knows it has a password-sharing problem. But in its early days, when the company was enjoying incredible growth, tackling the issue “wasn’t a high priority,” Hastings said. As it loses subscribers, Netflix has started testing out a paid sharing feature, which it introduced in March across Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica.

Subscribers there can pay an extra fee ($2.99 in Costa Rica, for example) to add up to two extra accounts for people outside their households.

Finding the next Squid Game:

Given the massive success of Korean TV series like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, Netflix says it wants to lean even harder into creating content abroad. It’s already producing shows and films in 50 countries, and is looking to ramp that up. Netflix also predicts that over the long term, “much of (its) growth will come from outside the U.S.”

As the company said in its letter to investors, “We saw long ago that great stories can be made anywhere and loved everywhere.” Let’s hope the platform is feeling even more of that love soon, for the sake of its bottom line.