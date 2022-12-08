WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Finally Headed Home After Prisoner Swap With Russia

Share

Here’s what you should know about how the U.S. pulled it off.

After nearly ten months of captivity, famed WNBA player Brittney Griner was released on Thursday in a prisoner swap that traded Griner’s freedom for that of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been held in the U.S. A plane carrying the WNBA star landed at San Antonio’s Kelly Field, in Texas, at around 6 am ET.

It’s a happy ending for a story that has felt for a while now like a horror movie. Griner’s life changed forever last winter, when she was detained at a Russian airport while trying to fly home to the states after officials found cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner maintained that she didn’t mean to bring the cartridges with her when she came to play basketball in Russia for the off-season.

Then, over the summer, Griner was sentenced to nine months of imprisonment after a failed appeal. She was moved to an infamous penal colony in the Mordovia Republic.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Griner is coming home. Here’s how the White House secured her freedom.

How did Brittney Griner get released?

Griner was released on Thursday in a one-to-one prisoner swap between the United States and Russia.

Interestingly, the prisoner swap took place in Abu Dhabi. A joint statement from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia confirmed that both countries played a role as neutral actors in mediating the exchange.

Unfortunately, this exchange didn’t include other Americans that the United States maintains have been wrongfully detained: Paul Whelan, a Marine accused of spying, and Marc Fogel, a history teacher arrested for being found with medical marijuana at an airport.

During a press conference on Thursday, Biden acknowledged this reality, claiming that they didn’t have “a choice of which American to bring home.”

Biden went on, “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

Another official said, per CNN, “It was a choice to get Brittney or nothing.”

Overnight, footage was posted on President Biden’s official Twitter feed showing the president tell Brittney’s wife Cherelle that Britney was “on the ground.”

An emotional Cherelle says “stop it” before hugging the president, then sitting down, laughing “this is such a good day!”

As for Griner’s release specifically, Biden confirmed that the White House (along with other organizations, like the WNBA) had been working on this exchange “for a long time.”

“We never stopped pushing for her release,” Biden said.

Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner of the WNBA, spoke out Thursday about her “really emotional” reaction to the long-awaited resolution to Griner’s case.

“I’m not a hugely emotional person, but I got very choked up,” Engelbert said at a press conference. “Kind of knew for a couple of days that something might be happening, but you never know, again, until it happens in that moment. And things fall through at the last minute. So when it happened this morning, I was just emotional. That’s all I can say.”

Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer involved in the exchange?

Viktor Bout, 55, is a Russian arms dealer who was convicted in 2011 of charges that involved a plot to kill American citizens. He is known for being one of the “world’s most prolific arms dealers,” according to then-Attorney General Eric Holder, and even was nicknamed the “merchant of death” by American intelligence officials. He is suspected of having sold weapons to terrorist organizations all over the world, including Al Qaeda.

Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and had served a little less than half of that sentence when he was freed in the exchange with Griner on Thursday.

Keep in mind, the convicted arms dealer wasn’t the only Russian citizen in United States custody at the time of the exchange. So why were the Russians so intent on getting Bout in particular back?

According to Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russia’s security services, Bout was highly desired by the Russians because he is believed to have ties to Russia’s military intelligence unit. Per The New York Times, Galeotti said of Bout earlier this summer, “All countries try to get their citizens out of rough jurisdictions, but it is clear that it has been a particular priority for the Russians in getting Viktor Bout back.”

Paul Whelan speaks out

As happy as countless Americans are for Griner, her prisoner exchange is nonetheless bittersweet, given the other Americans that have been left behind. On Thursday, one of those Americans spoke out.

In a phone call to CNN from the Russian penal colony where is currently being held, Whelan expressed his disappointment that the United States hadn’t secured his freedom. “I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” Whelan said.

Whelan went on to say that he had been “led to believe” that “things were moving in the right direction” for his own release, and “that something would happen fairly soon.” And therefore, he was significantly disappointed to learn he would not be involved in the high-profile exchange, and that he would instead continue living as a prisoner in Russia.

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” Whelan said to CNN. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”

Whelan went on to say that if he could speak to President Biden, he would tell him that his “bags are packed.”

“I’m ready to go home,” Whelan said. “I just need an airplane to come and get me.”