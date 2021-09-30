Britney’s Conservatorship Battle: All the Latest

Share

#FreeBritney followers, we got you.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been obsessed with Britney Spears’ battle to be rid of her 13-year conservatorship from day one. As her fight for freedom (hopefully) draws closer to an end, we’re keeping tabs on the final stages of the legal proceedings…

Jamie Spears suspended as conservator

Britney Spears scored a major win on September 29, as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father Jamie as conservator of her estimated $60 million estate. Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart described Jamie as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man,” adding that the singer wanted him gone “today” — and describing an “unfathomable” invasion of her privacy.

“We learned Mr. Spears did something unfathomable,” said Rosengart, referring to revelations from The New York Times. “He instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom.” Jamie Spears’s attorney Vivian Thoreen, replied: “It’s not evidence, it’s rhetoric.”

Judge Penny, who described the overall situation as “untenable” and “toxic” has appointed a temporary replacement to oversee Britney’s finances. Britney, who is yet to comment publicly on these latest developments, is reportedly seeking to put a plan in place to terminate her conservatorship entirely within the next 30 to 45 days. A court date to consider that request has been set for November 12, and other outstanding matters will be addressed later, on December 13.

Did anyone see this coming?

