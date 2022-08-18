New Details Emerge In Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s 2016 Private Jet Altercation

Share

Questions surround the decision to unseal the documents.

While celebrity breakups are somewhat to be expected these days, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split shocked fans around the world, with the Girl, Interrupted actress filing for divorce after two years of marriage to her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star in 2016. And although Pitt and Jolie were declared “legally single” by a judge in 2019, their divorce has yet to be settled — and the two are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

This year has been a contentious one for the former spouses, after Pitt sued Jolie over her decision to sell the winery where they got married, which Pitt partly owns — and now, unsealed documents about the couple’s 2016 altercation are making tensions flare once again.

What’s the backstory on Pitt and Jolie’s split?

As if the news that Pitt and Jolie were divorcing after 12 years together didn’t come as enough of a surprise to the public, an even bigger bombshell dropped when, shortly after their separation was announced, reports broke that Pitt was being investigated for child abuse. The allegations stemmed from a 2016 incident when the couple and their children were traveling on their private jet to Los Angeles, which Jolie alleged turned physical and involved the couple’s son Maddox.

At the time, reports stated that the then-15-year-old got in the middle of a fight between his parents, and that Pitt had been drinking. The Department of Child and Family Services launched an investigation in 2016 and ultimately cleared Pitt of the allegations. Eleven days later, the FBI closed its inquiry and declined to file charges. Pitt told GQ in June 2022 that he got sober after Jolie filed for divorce.

What was revealed in this newly released FBI report?

Now, new details of the altercation have been brought to light as the result of a lawsuit filed against the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act by a Jane Doe — who was later revealed to be Jolie herself. According to the filing, Pitt “allegedly physically and verbally assaulted [Jolie] and the children” and they have “experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.”

The FBI report says the two exchanged (figurative) jabs over each other’s parenting skills, and things only got worse from there. The documents allege that after one of the couple’s children, presumably Maddox, called Pitt a “prick,” Jolie had to hold Pitt back from charging at him, which resulted in her sustaining elbow injuries. Pitt allegedly “grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her.” He then punched the ceiling of the plane multiple times and, later on, spilled wine on a chair and beer on Jolie, causing $25,000 worth of damages.

Jolie submitted photos of her injuries, but the FBI said that all parties ultimately decided not to pursue criminal charges. Pitt has denied wrongdoing, but a source close to him told PEOPLE that the FOIA suit is a measure by Jolie meant “to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex.”

Why did Jolie sue to get these records?

Though Jolie is, of course, intimately involved in this situation, her suit says she took these legal measures so she could better understand the FBI’s investigation and receive access to “information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

Sources familiar with the case told NBC that both Pitt and Jolie were already given access to this same report back in 2016, indicating that the lawsuit is a strategy designed to release the details of the report out to the public. However, an attorney for Jolie said in April that her client was “seeking such records for years, but has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive needed records.”

What’s next?

Pitt and Jolie continue to fight for custody of their children after a California appeals court sided with Jolie last July, when she claimed that the private judge ruling on their custody dispute had committed an ethical breach by not disclosing his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys. The actors can decide to choose another private judge to weigh in or settle their case in family court (which would make the proceedings public). Though a judge had previously awarded temporary joint custody to Pitt, the 5-year custody battle may now have to start from scratch.