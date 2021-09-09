Biden Wants the U.S. to Move to Solar Power — Here’s How

Share

A new analysis shows that nearly half of America’s electricity could come from the sun by 2050.

President Biden unveiled a blueprint to produce nearly half of the nation’s electricity using solar energy by 2050. Here’s what we know so far about this ambitious goal:

What’s in the blueprint?

A Department of Energy report outlined how the U.S. can ratchet up its solar power production, which now makes up just 4% of America’s electricity. According to the report, solar panels have become cheap enough that they could produce 40% of U.S. energy by 2035 (enough to power all U.S. homes) and 45% by 2050 — without raising electricity prices.

What’s in the way?

Many utility companies have fought against rooftop solar panels, which they see as a potential threat to their businesses. Local restrictions in some parts of the country can also drag out the process of installing rooftop panels for months. Plus, the cost of batteries needed to store energy from wind and solar projects is still too high, many analysts say.

What will it take?

Congress must pass several clean energy policies, including incentives for homes, businesses, and utility companies to use solar power, in order to reach this goal. That could come in the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently in the works in Congress, or through a larger Democratic plan that could authorize $3.5 trillion in federal spending as negotiated.

The bigger picture:

The new report falls in line with Biden’s call for 100% of the nation’s electricity to come from clean energy by 2035. In addition to his plan to boost solar energy, Biden also wants to build hundreds of wind turbines and announced last month that he wants all new cars to be electric by 2030. He has stressed that the country must move quickly to drastically cut its carbon emissions and pointed to extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida — which was intensified by climate change — to drive his message home. “The nation and world are in peril,” Biden said while viewing damage caused by Ida.