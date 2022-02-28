How Bethenny Frankel’s Nonprofit Is Springing Into Action to Help Ukraine

Share

Bethenny Frankel is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author — and you may even recognize her from The Real Housewives Of New York City. Never one to sit idle during a crisis, Bethenny’s already sent $10 million-plus in aid to Ukraine via her disaster relief organization, BStrong, since Russia invaded last week — and has even discussed the possibility of joining her team there herself.

Bethenny took some time out of her absolutely crazy schedule to chat to KCM about how BStrong is helping the people of Ukraine, and what her people are seeing on the ground.

You’re a force of nature. Your organization has responded to crises all over the world — Hurricane Ida, the Astroworld festival catastrophe, the Kentucky tornadoes. What are you doing right now to help the people of Ukraine?

We’ve raised more than $3 million to relocate refugees, we implemented warehouse and trucking infrastructure in Poland to distribute aid, and since Ukraine is running out of food, we’ll be sending aid to help with the 35 million desperate citizens left there. We’ve partnered with travel pros to help with logistics and set up multiple base camps with various functions, like pets, hygiene, baby etc. We’ve also sent 100,000 survival kits, containing blankets, sleeping bags, toiletry kits, non-perishables and water, plus generators. We’re also in the process of amassing, organizing, and distributing aid from European brand partners.

What are your people seeing on the ground?

Unlike other disasters, there are so many different needs. Everyone’s desires and priorities are different, and there’s a combination of people who stayed who need food and medical help, people who left who want to stay nearby in Poland, and people ready to relocate and start a new life.

How much money have you raised and where is it going?

We’ve raised $3.5 million in cash, which is for overall refugee relocation and logistics, and $10 million-plus in aid to be distributed within Ukraine, and to people in need to rebuild.

Have families been separated? Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been asked to take up arms and fight the Russians. What can you tell us about that?

We are seeing mostly women and children. The separation is very obvious and prevalent — that’s the emotional crisis we haven’t discussed.

It’s been announced that there will be talks between the two countries. Everything seems to be in limbo, but has this news brought some degree of hope?

The exodus has begun and the world has changed for many people as they no longer feel the same sense of security as before. What they never imagined has now become real, so feeling safe will be challenging for the foreseeable future, regardless of the outcome.