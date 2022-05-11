Unfriendly Skies: These Are America’s Most (and Least) Favorite Airlines

Share

From Delta to JetBlue, see how they stacked up.

The research is in, and Americans aren’t happy with our airline options — and not just because in-flight meals are increasingly a thing of the past. Packed flights and soaring ticket prices after a year of pandemic deals have led to a decline in customer satisfaction, per a new survey. Here’s a closer look at the results.

Customer satisfaction slumped in 2022

J.D. Power’s 2022 North American Airline survey asked 7,000 travelers to score airlines on airfare, check-in, boarding, baggage experiences, in-flight services, and more. It found that passenger satisfaction fell 20 points compared to last year (to 798 out of 1,000 points). But a decline from 2021’s record high was anticipated, Mike Taylor, J.D. Power’s managing director for travel, hospitality, and retail told USA Today. There were fewer flyers last year because of the pandemic, which meant less crowded planes and cheaper tickets, he says.

“When you get an aircraft that’s half to a third full, you think This is a great experience, but you can’t maintain an industry flying planes around that are only one-third of capacity,” he said. “There’s been a greater demand, which means higher prices, less satisfaction, and also that middle seat is more likely to be filled than it was a year-and-a-half, two years ago. And that, of course, kind of diminishes satisfaction among airline travelers.”

Why are plane tickets so expensive right now?

The main reason is that the war in Ukraine has led to a spike in the price of jet fuel. It’s now about 35% higher than at the beginning of 2022, causing airfares to increase about 40% compared to January, with the average domestic roundtrip ticket costing $330, Insider reports.

Some airlines, like Southwest, have been able to mitigate this by hedging (meaning they purchased fuel at a set price months or years in advance, so have been able to offset the current high prices), per Axios Atlanta.

How the airlines stack up

Respondents were asked to give their feedback on the major U.S. airlines, and they’re listed in order of satisfaction below. How does your favorite rank?

J.D. Power’s top economy airlines

1. Southwest Airlines

2. JetBlue Airways

3. Delta Air Lines

4. Allegiant Air

5. Alaska Airlines

6. Air Canada

7. United Airlines

8. Spirit Airlines

9. American Airlines

10. Frontier Airlines

11. WestJet

J.D. Power’s top premium economy airlines

1. JetBlue Airways

2. Delta Air Lines

3. Alaska Airlines

4. American Airlines

5. United Airlines

6. Air Canada

J.D. Power’s top first/business class airlines

1. JetBlue Airways

2. Alaska Airlines

3. Delta Air Lines

4. Air Canada

5. United Airlines

6. American Airlines