Is That Comment About Your Age Actually Illegal?

Almost every week, I receive a LinkedIn DM with some version of the same question: “Someone at work said this to me — is it workplace age discrimination? Am I being too sensitive?”

What sort of comments are they hearing? Some are along the lines of "Are you going to retire soon?" Then there are the others. "Don't you want to spend more time with the grandkids?" "We're looking for fresh energy and new ideas." "The team needs to be younger and hungrier." "Do you really want to learn the new system — will you be around that long?"

A guy I’ll call Jack asked me about this. His manager had started calling him "old steady Eddy" in front of the team. Affectionate ribbing? Or the opening line of something he'd regret ignoring? It was hard to tell. Most people can't.

Here's the honest answer: Sometimes it's nothing, and sometimes it's everything. Let's take a closer look.

Age discrimination usually comes down to who's asking — and what happens next

A single comment about your age or something age-related is rarely illegal by itself. What turns an offhand remark into workplace age discrimination is the context: who said it, whether they had power over your job, and whether the comment was tied to any harm afterward.

The law in play is the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) — the federal legislation that makes it illegal for employers with 20 or more employees to discriminate against people 40 or older because of their age.

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I invited Gary Phelan, an employment attorney with nearly four decades of experience and an adjunct law professor at Quinnipiac University, to answer questions about ageist remarks on the job during a recent virtual coffee chat for my community. His umbrella answer began with a question of his own:

"Where these comments start to trigger legal issues depends on who's making them. Is this a coworker you've known for 10 years, and you're talking about your grandkids and they ask a question like that? Or is this a manager you don't have that friendly a relationship with — so it's not necessarily out of curiosity?" Gary says. "Where it definitely raises legal issues is if the person is asked whether they're going to retire and responds saying 'I have no plans,' but those questions keep coming."

That’s the key element: not one question, but a pattern. Especially, as Gary says, when the remarks "come up not just in passing, but at critical times, such as during an annual performance review," and when they're "coupled with action."

Which is exactly why Jack’s radar was right to go off. "Old steady Eddy" from a longtime peer over coffee is one thing; the same nickname from a manager, coupled with the reassignment of key responsibilities to a younger colleague, is another.

Here's how that plays out in real life, according to Gary: "Someone is asked, 'When do you plan to retire?' They say, 'Well, I have no plans.' And shortly after, a younger employee is given the leadership role they held. Little things start to become bigger things — a prize client assignment suddenly handed to someone who reports to them. Suddenly not being invited to meetings everyone else is going to."

He pointed to a Connecticut case against IBM, in which a 61-year-old executive who said he didn't want to retire was asked anyway, again and again, then reorganized out and terminated. A jury awarded him roughly $2.5 million.

Sometimes the remarks are just blatant, and the intent isn’t really in doubt. When a company says out loud that it wants to lower the average age of its workforce, Gary just smiles and says: "Comments like that make my job a heck of a lot easier."

(If you want the wider field guide — the coded job-post language, the performance-review tells, the whole pattern — here's how to spot age discrimination at work.)

Have you heard any of these ageist remarks?

Here are a number of age-related comments that have driven real settlements and verdicts:

"Young blood," "grumpy old men," and building "a millennial team." A Dollar General regional director aimed these at managers in their 50s; the company paid $295,000 to settle the EEOC's age-discrimination and retaliation suit.

The company should get "younger and hungrier." CrossCountry Mortgage leadership's words came back to haunt them when a longtime accountant was fired. As HR Morning reported, a jury sided with her — for about $2.1 million.

"When are you going to retire?" — on repeat. A manager pressed a 65-year-old about her plans; weeks after she said no, her job was "eliminated" and filled by someone younger. J&M Industries paid $105,000.

A preference for younger, "cheaper" workers. In December 2025, a Los Angeles jury awarded a 30-year employee a record $103 million — the largest age-discrimination verdict in U.S. history. A judge later reduced the punitive award, but the discrimination finding and a $20 million award stood.

What to do if this happens to you

If a comment about your age is directed at you at work, don’t panic. Instead, stay calm, be specific, and record it in writing.

Decide when it's a real problem — and if it's a peer, just talk to them. Gary's advice: "You have to pick and choose your battles. If it's a coworker, they may not intend anything negative — but if it bothers you, speak to them privately, not in front of others."

Write it down the same day. Keep a private log (not on your work computer) with the date, time, place, who was there, and the exact words in quotation marks. As Gary puts it: "Document it, because it may not be having an impact right now, but it might down the road."

Notice who's talking, and when. "Where it's very important," Gary says, "is if those statements are being made by someone in a managerial capacity — particularly during a performance review, or when you're being told whether you got a raise or a bonus." That's both the warning sign and evidence.

Confirm the big conversations by email. After you talk with a manager or human resources, send a short recap: "Just confirming our discussion this morning…" A verbal chat is easy to forget. A dated email isn't.

Go to HR with your eyes open. "HR does not sign your paycheck," Gary reminds people. "Ultimately, their job is to protect the employer. Go there knowing there's a risk of retaliation." You'll still want to put your complaint in writing, but it's important to know who HR is most loyal to.

Know your clock — and get advice. You generally have 180 days (300 in many states) to file a charge with the EEOC. And for finding help, Gary's go-to is the National Employment Lawyers Association. Most take employee-side cases, and a paid one-hour consult can tell you fast whether you actually have something actionable.

Wondering whether a remark directed at you is not being too sensitive. One stray comment might be nothing. But workplace age discrimination has never been more visible or more expensive for the companies still betting against experience. A long career isn't a liability to manage. It’s an asset for employers who are smart enough not to let ageism get in the way.

An expert in ageism and age-inclusive workplaces, Janine Vanderburg is CEO of Encore Roadmap, editor of the Slaying the Ageism Dragon newsletter, and host of the Build Your Own Boat podcast.