Four Simple Ways To Be a Better Boss

Confidence doesn’t just appear out of thin air. It’s built, bit by bit, through intentional actions and small moments of support. As leaders, we have a massive opportunity — and responsibility — to help our teams feel capable and valued.

It’s easy to think that confidence is an internal trait that employees should build on their own. But here’s the truth: confidence is contagious. When people feel seen, supported, and encouraged, they’re more willing to take risks, share ideas, and put themselves out there.

After 18 years at Google, moving from entry level to executive, I saw this principle in action countless times. The most effective leaders were the ones who understood that building confidence was part of their job (not just a happy side effect of success). Your job as a leader is to coach your employees to be better than they think they can be.

So, how do you actually boost confidence in your team without sounding forced or fake? Here are four micro-actions you can start using right now. These are all common sense, but they are rarely common practice.

1. For every one piece of constructive feedback, share seven positive notes.

Research shows that a 7:1 ratio of positive to constructive feedback creates an environment where people feel safe taking risks. When employees hear encouragement more often than correction, they’re more likely to push their boundaries and try new things.

Be genuine and specific with your praise. Instead of saying, “Great job,” say, “You nailed it leading the brainstorming session today. Your questions helped the team think more creatively.”

When constructive feedback is needed, keep it focused on behaviors rather than personal traits. The goal is to build people up while guiding them toward improvement.

2. CC your manager on your direct report’s great work.

Managers often feel like they need to take the credit, but it’s far more powerful to showcase your team’s achievements to higher-ups. Remember, as a manager, you get 100% of credit for everything your team does.

One of my favorite moves is sending a quick note like, “I’m excited to share the great work [name] did on [project]. They went above and beyond to make it happen.” This simple act builds confidence and demonstrates that you’re invested in your team’s growth — not just your own success.

3. Send an impromptu message to let them know they’re doing a great job.

Never underestimate the power of a simple message. An unexpected “Great job on that client pitch!” in the middle of a busy day can completely change someone’s mood and boost their motivation.

Once my manager sent me a happy face emoji after a presentation, and that single character meant so much to me. You hold incredible power as a leader. Your employees hold their breath waiting for your approval. You’ll be surprised how much a quick note can make someone’s day and inspire them to keep delivering great work.

4. End one-on-ones by asking “How can I support you this week?”

One-on-ones shouldn’t just be status updates. They should be conversations that leave your direct report feeling motivated and clear on what’s next. At the end of every one-on-one with my direct reports at Google, I’d always ask, “How can I support you this week?”

This question sends a powerful message: I’m here to help you succeed. It flips the power dynamic and shows that leadership is about service, not authority. Sometimes, the answer might be as simple as a quick review or a sounding board for an idea. Other times, it might be removing a roadblock or helping them navigate tricky politics.

The Ripple Effect

Confidence isn’t built in a day. It’s built one small action at a time. Start with these four micro-actions and watch how your team responds. Your people will feel more supported, more capable, and more motivated to step into their own leadership potential.

Sometimes, being a great leader means stepping back and letting your team know you believe in them. When you model confidence and courage, your team will follow.

In my new book Wild Courage: Go After What You Want and Get It, I break down nine bold traits — obsessed, weird, selfish, shameless, nosy, manipulative, brutal, reckless, and bossy — that defy conventional career and leadership advice. I reveal why embracing these traits is the key to getting promoted, building influence, and advancing faster than you ever thought possible.

Jenny Wood is a former Google executive and founder of Own Your Career. Her new book, Wild Courage: Go After What You Want and Get It, is available now.