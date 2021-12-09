What Fitness Icon Jillian Michaels Is Watching, Eating, and Wearing Right Now

Share

How she unwinds when she’s not getting her heart rate up.

Jillian Michaels has spent years helping us all get fit, but today she’s helping us relax.

The iconic personal trainer, who hosted The Biggest Loser and created her signature wellness program available on The Fitness App, is in the middle of a very exciting time in her personal life. She just announced her engagement to DeShanna Marie Minuto, a fashion designer who founded one of Michaels’s favorite brands, Letterino (more on that in a minute!), and has provided fodder for some seriously adorable Instagram posts.

Lucky for us, Michaels took a break from her very full schedule to share a few recommendations for how she likes to unwind. So once you’ve wrapped up your weekend workout (and maybe done a little shopping for some particularly fashionable athleisure…), dive into these favorites that Michaels swears by.

What to listen to: I’m obsessed with Lex Fridman’s podcast. He has a brilliant mind and interviews others with brilliant minds about the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power.

What to read: I recently finished Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive and Educated: A Memoir. Loved both!

What to watch: Yellowstone! Beth is my favorite character on TV.

What to wear: I’m a vintage girl through and through. My favorite companies for vintage are What Comes Around Goes Around, Tyranny + Mutation, Letterino Official, and Worn Over Time.

What to cook: I can’t cook. Like, not even a little. My son and fiancé are great cooks, and my daughter and I are great at eating their cooking. With that said, I have many recipes from the dietitians I work with! One of my favorites is this cauliflower mac and cheese with collagen. SO good!