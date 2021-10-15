Weekend Whats: ‘Mom Vids’ Comedian Alyssa Limperis

Share

We’re drooling over this Caeser salad recipe.

Even if you don’t recognize comedian Alyssa Limperis from her sunny smiling face or her viral “mom” videos, you’ve probably read or shared some of her hilarious tweets without even knowing it. Limperis is the genius behind these gems and hundreds more:

Water bottle at store: $2.00



Water bottle in hotel room: four easy payments of $19.99 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) September 10, 2021

me brushing my teeth at 2:47pm pic.twitter.com/ykSxg3VVoy — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) August 10, 2021

What you may not know about Limperis is that beyond the 140 character limit, her comedy has the type of depth and complexity that often accompanies personal tragedy. After losing her father to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018, Limperis took her pain and channeled it into a one-woman show called No Bad Days. That led to commercial gigs, TV spots, and eventually a starring role in the feature film Too Late alongside Fred Armisen.

Make sure to follow Limperis’s Twitter and Instagram pages for her tour dates, and in the meantime check out her recommendations for this weekend — she’s shared a recipe with us that is so LA.

What to Watch: I just watched episode six of the incredible Squid Game last night and I balled my eyes out. What a brilliant, fantastic show with amazing acting. I was also blown away by Margaret Qualley’s stunning performance in Maid. She was spectacular in it and I’m still thinking about it.

What to Cook: OK, so this vegan Caesar salad recipe changed my entire life (has there ever been a more LA sentence?). My friend Anna sent this recipe to the group chat and I made it once and then it became not only a weekly staple but my all-time favorite dish. I’ve had a lot of vegan kale Caesars in my day (OK, I’ve somehow topped my previous LA sentence) and this one wins by a landslide.

What to Listen to: My favorite part of the day is going on a long walk around six when the sun starts to set and blasting music. I’ve been listening to Busby Marou, Chris Stapleton, Misterwives, Brothers Osborne, and old pop-punk, which just never gets old. I’m like, “ahhhh, I so relate to this!” and the lyrics are like, “being a teen is unfair!” Also, my friend Andy Bustillos does covers of songs on his Instagram with multiple other people remotely and they are all so gorgeous.

What to Read: If you asked me a year ago I would’ve been like, “menus?” But I recently joined a book club and it’s been really fun getting back into reading. I forgot how fun it is to get lost in a book. I finished this month’s book early (brag) so I just picked up Jojo Moyes’ The Girl You Left Behind because she was my dad’s favorite author.

What to Wear: My go-to shoes that I adore and flip between: Hoka sneakers and brown suede See by Chloe boots.