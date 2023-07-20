Do You Fear the Fin? Here’s What To Do if You Encounter a Shark

Share

Step one: Don’t try to swim away.

When you get to the beach, how long does it take before you start to hear the music in your head?

Composer John Williams’s iconic score for the 1975 masterpiece Jaws is famous for its two-note depiction of utter terror, and many of us think about it as soon as we’re out in the open water. It fills us with dread and makes us imagine how tasty one of our limbs might seem to the sharp-toothed creatures below the surface.

But the truth is sharks actually aren’t as dangerous to humans as we’ve been led to believe, so your chances of being devoured are actually pretty slim. But it certainly is possible that you’ll come across one of these majestic aquatic animals during a dip in the ocean — and in case you do, we rounded up some tips to have handy for if you ever spot an ominous-looking dorsal fin gliding through the water.

What should you do if you get close to a shark in the water?

First off, if you regularly swim off the East Coast (or the coast of California), you almost certainly have already. As these incredible drone videos by TheMalibuArtist demonstrate, sharks hang out close to humans far more often than we’re aware, and normally, they just swim on by, leaving us none the wiser. In fact, researchers at California State University recently found that swimmers in Southern California are surrounded by great white sharks 97% of the time.

These sharks tend to be on the younger side, and the pass within 50 to 100 yards of where the waves break. Far from coming to shore to prey on us, they’re actually protecting themselves from larger predators — like fully grown great whites, adult mako sharks, and orcas — further out to sea, and taking advantage of smaller prey like squid and stingrays closer to the shore. So don’t stress too much, they’re really not out to get you!

Of course, even smaller great whites are still formidable apex predators, and they should be treated with the utmost respect and caution. Here are a few guidelines if you’re planning a dip.

Don’t swim at dusk or dawn. This is when sharks are most likely to be on the prowl.

Swim in a group, ideally in an area observed by lifeguards. Sharks are more likely to attack isolated individuals, especially if they’re hanging out further from the shore. Plus, if there are other people around, there’ll be someone to help if an attack does occur.

Avoid swimming in estuaries. The murky water where rivers meet the sea are especially popular with bull sharks, which are among the most likely to attack humans. For the same reason, avoid swimming in the area between sandbars or near steep dropoffs on the sea floor, as sharks of all kinds are more likely to lurk there.

Don’t wear jewelry or any shiny metals — the sparkle they create in the water is similar to that of fish scales, and could signal to sharks that prey is near. The same goes for wearing contrasting colors on your swimsuit or wetsuit, as these will make you stand out.

Don’t let your dog join you for a sea swim. They’re prone to splashing, and their irregular movements in the water can intrigue sharks.

Avoid swimming anywhere near commercial fisheries, or sport fishing in general. Diving birds are a good indication that bait is being chucked in the water.

Don’t get in the water if you have an open wound. Sharks are famously attuned to blood in the water, and can sense it from up to a quarter of a mile away. The same goes for other bodily fluids, so avoid peeing in the sea, if possible! All that said, there’s no evidence currently to suggest that sharks are more likely to attack menstruating women, so you don’t necessarily have to miss out on a swim if it’s that time of the month.

It’s also worth being aware that due to their impressive sensory systems, sharks might be attracted to electronic equipment, like GoPro cameras. So bear that in mind next time you’re weighing whether to take your kit out with you.

How to redirect a shark if it approaches you

First, don’t try to swim away. You can’t outswim a shark, and if it’s curious (which it probably will be if you’re splashing around), it’ll just catch up with you from behind. So turn and face it.

Maintain eye contact. Sharks are ambush predators, meaning they prefer to attack from below or behind. They’ll feel less comfortable swooping in if you look at them head-on.

If a shark comes up close, shark expert and conservationist Ocean Ramsey recommends being “ready to gently redirect by placing your hand on top of the head and locking the elbow. Over 99% of the time, sharks are going to turn off.”

After redirecting the shark, back away slowly.

If the worst happens and a shark does bite you, then it’s time to take action. It’s often said that you should punch a shark’s nose if it attacks, but as shark expert Richard Peirce tells CNN, “just underneath the nose is a mouth.” If possible, it’s advised instead to hit the eyes and gills, which are the most sensitive body parts likely to be within reach. If you’re carrying a camera, or have anything else hard to hand, use that to hit back.