How To Recreate Katie’s Exact “TODAY” Show Outfit — And Get the Look for Less

Were you envying Katie’s pink suit from her TODAY Show appearance? Here’s how to recreate the look.

This morning, Katie reunited with her TODAY Show family to speak about her breast cancer diagnosis, which she shared with the world in a personal essay last week.

“I just feel super lucky that it was diagnosed when it was, that I went, even though I was late, that I went when I did,” she said during the interview. Like many of us, Katie lost track of time and went in for her annual mammogram six months late.

When her radiologist saw something in her breast during the mammogram, she made sure that they acted quickly. Her doctor suggested they take a biopsy that same day, which revealed that the small tumor in Katie’s breast was cancerous. Thankfully, it was less than small in size, was in the early stages of development, and will likely not spread to Katie’s lymph nodes.

The interview continued for a whopping 11 minutes, allowing Katie, Hoda, and Savannah to talk about everything from Katie’s diagnosis to how she told her daughters the scary news.

We were all listening closely to what Katie had to say and after the interview, we all had mammograms on our minds…but we also couldn’t stop thinking about the gorgeous pink suit she was wearing. She paired the bright ensemble with a simple button-down top, her signature glasses, and gorgeous blue heels.

Katie Couric on the TODAY Show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

You can actually score the exact suit Katie wore during her interview on sale from J.Crew right now, but we’ve also found some lookalike pieces for a bit less.

Katie’s Suit

J.Crew Willa Blazer in Italian City Wool J.Crew Made for crisp New York City fall days like today, this wool blazer will keep you warm on chilly days, and it looks just as great buttoned as it does open. Buy Here: $278

J.Crew Willa Full-Length Flare Pant in Italian City Wool J.Crew While flare pants may conjure up images of bell bottoms and boogie-worthy pants, these are definitely a more chic take on the wide-leg silhouette — just look at how put-together Katie looks in them! Buy Here: $198

Another Option: Light Pink Suit

Nordstrom Cinched Waist Blazer Nordstrom If you’re not a huge fan of bright hues, this muted pink blazer may be easier to style. The silhouette is similar to the one Katie wore, and it’s also on sale for 40 percent off right now. Buy Here: $108

Nordstrom Slim Fit Trousers Nordstrom Straight leg pants are timeless, and they’re great if you prefer bottoms that are more fitted. These still have a flattering high-rise, but the legs have a slightly narrower fit if that’s what you prefer. Buy Here: $64

Katie’s Shirt: Classic White Oxford

J.Crew Classic-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt J.Crew As a base layer, Katie wore this crisp white button-up, also from J.Crew. This specific one comes in classic, petite, and tall sizing, so you can opt for something longer or shorter based on your body type. If you want to go the extra mile, J.Crew also offers monogramming for this shirt, so you can add your initials to the pocket or sleeve. Buy Here: $90

J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt J.Crew Katie’s shirt did have a pocket on the chest, but you can also opt for something with a clean front like this one. If you want some stretch in your shirt, too, this one will move with you as opposed to being crisp and not stretching at all. Buy Here: $80

Katie’s Shoes: Blue Suede Pumps

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel Sam Edelman These aren’t Katie’s exact shoes, but these navy suede pumps are a quite impressive dupe. Interested in a different blue hue? Try the bright sapphire velvet. Buy Here: $140

Aerosoles Bette Pump Aerosoles If you prefer a chunky heel to a skinny stiletto, these pointed toe shoes are another option. Not only are they a similar shape to the ones Katie wore on her appearance, but these have an extremely cushy insole that makes them a delight to walk in. Plus, they’re currently 35 percent off with the code HAPPY35. Buy Here: $72

Katie’s Glasses: Black Frames

Caddis Miklos Readers Caddis There’s nothing quite like topping off a classy look with an equally stylish pair of specs. These are the exact ones Katie had with her during her interview. They have a thick, statement-making frame, and they come in both reader, prescription, and sunglass styles. Buy Here: $99

EyeBuyDirect Austral Square Glasses EyeBuyDirect For a similar look at less than half the price, these glasses from EyeBuyDirect will deliver just as much impact. The thick frames make your eyes the focus, and reviewers say they’re also extremely comfortable. Buy Here: $42

Katie’s Earrings: Simple Studs