Designer Donna Karan Dishes on Her Style Initiative To Help Veterans

And how friends like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Kenneth Cole are lending a hand.

You probably know Donna Karan for her designs — after decades spent as a fashion icon, that’s to be expected. But Karan isn’t just brave enough to pioneer the business-ready, shoulder-padded blazer look of the 1980s. She’s also bold enough to invest her time and talent in a groundbreaking cause: Supporting the Veteran Services USA in their effort to expand post-traumatic stress (PTS) treatment that can help countless veterans suffering from trauma.

With Karan’s expertise in mind, she and Cheri Kaufman — co-founder of Veteran Services USA — launched Style for Strength. This initiative raises money to support RTM protocol, which treats PTS. And Karan’s contribution, as a renowned designer, is fashion-based.

Karen and a host of designers like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, and Kenneth Cole recently upcycled surplus military clothing into original pieces. These new, unique designs just went up for auction in New York, raising tens of thousands of dollars. Below, Karan and Kaufman chat about the cause and the fashion.

Cheri, what inspired this specific initiative using style to raise money for veterans?

Cheri Kaufman: I’ve always felt a great sense of gratitude and appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by the men and women in service to our great country. Military-inspired clothing has undeniably established itself as a timeless trend in American fashion. My dear friend, Donna Karan, is known for her hands-on involvement in philanthropic projects through her company Urban Zen and we both share a spirit of compassion in our businesses. I started my company C iGive, which is committed to the success of enterprising leaders who are creating a better world. It was a natural next step to launch the Style for Strength initiative in partnership with Veterans Services USA, and the most talented and quintessential American fashion designers.

What drew you to this initiative?

Donna Karan: The trauma [the veterans] have been through really struck a chord with me. There is not one person that isn’t dealing with mental health issues. My whole mission in life is to connect the dots, and I knew it was important to put together a group to do this repurpose project and bring awareness to this program and mission. These individuals have come back from serving our country with trauma and this organization has come up with a methodology to deal with trauma with a 90 percent success rate. We’re here to bring awareness to that. I’ve always said that it’s not about me, but we, and this time, we’re pulling together designers. It’s amazing that this not only raised money for veterans but got them access to therapy and support for PTS [post-traumatic stress].

What made your store Urban Zen the right fit for hosting this?

DK: This is everything I believe in and the ethos of Urban Zen — how to find the calm in the chaos. Putting the care into healthcare has always been one of Urban Zen’s pillars. This initiative is bringing mind, body, and spirit to everyone. We’ve always been involved in trauma and healthcare, so when they asked me to be involved there was a synergy; for me, “people care” is the most important care. “Dressing and addressing” is my motto and what Urban Zen stands for.

What was the response like from the designers involved?

DK: The designers were all so excited to support veterans through the process of upcycling surplus military clothing. You can see the brand codes of each designer on the styles — really making [the clothes] their own.

CK: The response from the designers involved was incredible. The designers contributed a tremendous amount of time, thought, and effort to make this event possible. They banded together to leverage their talents, influence, and platforms to raise awareness for this very important cause. All of us coming together to help our veterans is a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and incredible impact that we can create. We’re excited to continue the work with additional [upcoming] events in the Hamptons and Los Angeles.

What was your favorite design that came out of this collaboration?

DK: Honestly, I loved them all. The work of each designer was amazing to see — from jackets to pants to dresses and the magnificent embroidery and embellishment work. I created four looks and my favorite was a short skirt with a hand-embellished bomber jacket.

What was the inspiration behind your designs for this project?

DK: The whole idea of being able to use existing clothing that has a purpose and a reason and remake it. At Urban Zen we don’t go by season; we create seasonless clothing to reduce waste. My 1990s DKNY jumpsuit is still in my closet today.

It’s amazing that not only did this raise money for veterans but to get them access to therapy and support for PTS. Why was that important to you?

CK: We’re eager to salute our troops as they go off to serve, but we fall short in offering our support to them upon their return. It’s important that we recognize that their service doesn’t end when they hang up their uniforms. PTS is a prominent issue among the Veteran community; RTM protocol is a ground-breaking, drug-free treatment that has a 90 percent success rate in curing PTS. In recognizing its potential, I knew I wanted to contribute — with my partners at VS USA — to expanding access to this breakthrough therapy. Proceeds from the event directly fund counselor training for the RTM protocol and will also help to lighten the burden of veterans and their families by contributing to efforts to end the deadly scourge of PTS.